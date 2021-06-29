Jaime C.

Video: Covid-19 Criminality

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Ariel Noyola Rodriguez

Global Research, June 29, 2021

First published on June 13, 2021

Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”. 

SARS-2 is upheld as the “killer virus”.  And now the Covid vaccine is presented to public opinion as the “solution”, which will allow us to resume a “normal life”.

The covid vaccine project is profit driven. It is supported by corrupt governments.  

Is it safe? Were the standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets conducted?

Or did Pfizer, Moderna, et al “go straight to human “guinea pigs.”?

In this video report, Prof. Michel Chossudovsky addresses the issue of Big Pharma criminality.  

click lower right corner to view in full screen

Video: produced by Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, Global Research, June 2021

***

See Michel Chossudovsky’s E-Book consisting of ten chapters:

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

Related Articles

Selected Articles: Video: COVID-19 Criminality

8 June 2021

Selected Articles: The Campaign Against Ivermectin: WHO’s Chief Scientist Served with Legal Notice for Disinformation and Suppression of Evidence

18 June 2021

Selected Articles: 9 New ‘Vaccine Billionaires’ Amass Combined Net Worth of $19.3 Billion During Pandemic

28 May 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-criminality/5747186

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.