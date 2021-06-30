Israel’s war on truth – paid shills and trolls underneath your comments

Time to Stop Modernizing America’s Nukes and to Start Negotiating Peace (This article was originally written for and published by ‘The Edge,’ a magazine published by the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College_ The Biden administration, in its proposed military budget, is calling for a restart of something the US arms industry has not produced in any significant quantity since 1992: nuclear “pits” … Continue readin […] Dave LIndorff

Socialist Pedro Castillo is Peru’s New President (Update: despite right-wing denial) Free Peru presidential candidate. Pedro Castillo dio un mitin en el distrito de Socota, en Cajamarca antes de viajar a Cutervo. Foto: Aldair Mejia/La República. (UPDATE, June 17) On the tenth day of counting 18,856,616 ballots, teacher-unionist-socialist Pedro Castillo, 51, Free Peru party candidate, has won the presidential election by 44,058 votes. He ha […] Ron Ridenour

My friend the local legend My friend the local legend Sings stories for icecream cone eaters He got his trusty Guild He got his voice Steroids added an octave to his range He got his attitude He’ll sing Ballads old Dylan tunes just right Catch the wind Catch the blues Red white and bruised He’ll tell you the real story … Continue reading "My friend the local legend" The post […] Gary Lindorff

‘Karen’ Goes To Court: Amy Cooper’s Bird Brain Lawsuit She’s at it again! Amy Cooper – the now infamous ‘Central Park Karen’ – is raging again. This time Cooper is raging in a lawsuit against her former employer who fired Cooper after that May 25, 2020 incident in New York City’s Central Park. An enraged Cooper called police and falsely accused a Black man … Continue reading "‘Karen’ Goes To Court: Amy Coop […] Linn Washington