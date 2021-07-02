Federal Judge Grants Facebook’s Motion to Dismiss in CHD v. Facebook

By Children’s Health Defense

Global Research, July 02, 2021Children’s Health Defense 30 June 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Judge Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Tuesday granted Facebook’s motion to dismiss against CHD’s complaint filed against Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and its fact checkers in August 2020.

Judge Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Tuesday granted Facebook’s motion to dismiss against Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) complaint filed against Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and its fact checkers in August 2020.

In a 45-page decision, the judge opined that CHD’s allegations — that Facebook is effectively a “state actor” on behalf of the federal government and engaged in false advertising and racketeering — failed to state legal claims.

“While the decision is disappointing, we are not shocked,” said Mary Holland, CHD president and general counsel. “The line of Judge Illston’s questioning at oral argument suggested that she was inclined to rule in favor of Facebook’s motion to dismiss. Cases like these are challenging because they are novel; there have never been social media behemoths with such extraordinary powers. Congress explicitly created an environment where they would face few legal impediments, so it is challenging to hold them to account.”

CHD is reviewing its legal options. The fight to get truthful information to the public about vaccines and 5G technologies, without censorship and without being characterized as “misinformation” or “disinformation,” will continue.

CHD is far from alone in seeking greater accountability from social media giants — Facebook may well be heading for a fall. On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Facebook on antitrust grounds was also dismissed. Pressure on Congress is mounting to update laws on social media.

“As emergency orders and regulations continue, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, the public is hungrier than ever for truthful information,” Holland remarked. “CHD will continue to battle censorship on Facebook and in other media. Stay tuned.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from CHD

Related Articles

12 April 2021

7 May 2021

26 May 2021The original source of this article is Children’s Health DefenseCopyright © Children’s Health Defense, Children’s Health Defense, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/federal-judge-grants-facebook-motion-dismiss-chd-v-facebook/5749169