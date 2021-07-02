This Week Most Popular Articles

Medicare Advantage is No Advantage (This article was funded by paired assignments and a joint publishing agreement with Counterpunch.org and Tarbell.org. It was inspired by a suggestion from Ralph Nader.) When you want to know if the US government, or the political party in charge, is pulling a fast one on the public, look at the name they give … Continue reading "Medicare Advantage i […] Dave LIndorff

Time to Stop Modernizing America's Nukes and to Start Negotiating Peace (This article was originally written for and published by 'The Edge,' a magazine published by the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College_ The Biden administration, in its proposed military budget, is calling for a restart of something the US arms industry has not produced in any significant quantity since 1992: nuclear "pits" … Dave LIndorff

Socialist Pedro Castillo is Peru's New President (Update: despite right-wing denial) Free Peru presidential candidate. Pedro Castillo dio un mitin en el distrito de Socota, en Cajamarca antes de viajar a Cutervo. Foto: Aldair Mejia/La República. (UPDATE, June 17) On the tenth day of counting 18,856,616 ballots, teacher-unionist-socialist Pedro Castillo, 51, Free Peru party candidate, has won the presidential election by 44,058 votes. He ha … Ron Ridenour

My friend the local legend My friend the local legend Sings stories for icecream cone eaters He got his trusty Guild He got his voice Steroids added an octave to his range He got his attitude He'll sing Ballads old Dylan tunes just right Catch the wind Catch the blues Red white and bruised He'll tell you the real story … Gary Lindorff