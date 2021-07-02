This Week Most Popular Articles
- 15,472 Dead 1.5 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ShotsBrian Shilhavy, June 22 , 2021
- Israel’s “Killer Vaccine”: 50% of Those Infected Were Fully Vaccinated (2 Jabs)Prof Michel Chossudovsky, June 25 , 2021
- Lisbon Court Rules Only 0.9% of ‘Verified Cases’ Died of COVID, Numbering 152, Not 17,000 ClaimedMordechai Sones, June 28 , 2021
- Does the PCR Test Affect the Pineal Gland? Humans and “Transhumans”. Dr. Astrid StuckelbergerPeter Koenig, June 17 , 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccines Lead to New Infections and Mortality: The Evidence is OverwhelmingGérard Delépine, June 27 , 2021
- “We are Human Guinea Pigs”: Alarming Casualty Rates for mRNA Vaccines Warrant Urgent ActionF. William Engdahl, June 29 , 2021
- Fauci and the Biden Admin Are Purposely Deceiving Us About the ‘Delta Variant’ ThreatJordan Schachtel, June 27 , 2021
- Video: The Fraudulent Corona Pandemic. Crimes against Humanity. Dr. Reiner FuellmichReiner Fuellmich, June 26 , 2021
- 57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All VaccinationsDr. Roxana Bruno, June 29 , 2021
- The Spike Protein Is the Killer – Beware of mRNA “Vaccines”Peter Koenig, June 23 , 2021
- FDA Reverses Itself: Rejects COVID Antibody Test Results; Insanity ReignsJon Rappoport, June 30 , 2021
- The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific BasisProf Michel Chossudovsky, June 27 , 2021
- Towards A “Fourth Wave”? Combating “D the Dangerous Delta Variant”. The “Mathematical Lockdown Model”Prof Michel Chossudovsky, June 29 , 2021
- CDC: 6,113 Dead Following COVID-19 Injections Including 576 Abortions – Population Control Agenda Hard to DenyBrian Shilhavy, June 27 , 2021
- The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 2 , 2021
- What I Know and Don’t Know about SARS-CoV-2 VirusEdward Curtin, June 19 , 2021
- Depopulation and the mRNA VaccinePeter Koenig, June 15 , 2021
- Radical De-Globalization: Finding Back Our Freedom and Sovereignty: Tyrants Don’t Create Tyranny. Your Obedience Does.Peter Koenig, June 29 , 2021
- How Severe are the Side Effects of the Pseudo-anticovid Vaccines?Dr. Nicole Delépine, June 27 , 2021
- How Real Science Became Fake NewsJosh Mitteldorf, June 30 , 2021
- Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030Colin Todhunter, June 28 , 2021
- Creator of mRNA Vaccine Technology Tells Tucker Carlson: ‘Government Not Being Transparent’ About Vaccine RisksChildren’s Health Defense, June 25 , 2021
- Delta Variant Propaganda: COVID Mongering Biden, Fauci and Jab Extremists Are Stoking Fears to Deny FreedomsTeodrose Fikremariam, June 28 , 2021
- Vandana Shiva: A New Wave of Colonization, Carbon SlaveryDr. Joseph Mercola, June 25 , 2021
- The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”Peter Koenig, June 28 , 2021
- America’s Largest Health Care Union Vows to Fight Mandatory COVID-19 VaccinesCaroline Lewis, June 26 , 2021
- Ivermectin’s Success in Battling COVID-19David Heller, June 30 , 2021
- Remember the “Fake” 2009 H1N1 Swine Flu Pandemic: Manipulating the Data to Justify a Worldwide Public Health EmergencyProf Michel Chossudovsky, June 26 , 2021
- New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with ScienceNZDSOS, July 1 , 2021
- Video: Covid-19 “Pack of Lies”: Crimes against Humanity. Prof. Michel ChossudovskyProf Michel Chossudovsky, June 24 , 2021
- Losing the Plot on COVID. Health Issue Flagrantly PoliticizedDaniel Rabil, June 30 , 2021
- 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized or Died with Breakthrough COVID Infections, CDC SaysMegan Redshaw, June 30 , 2021
- Vaccine Choice Canada: Open Letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BCTed Kuntz, June 30 , 2021
- Israeli Researchers: ‘Rare Autoimmune Disease’ Linked to Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineIsrael National News, June 28 , 2021
- American Medicine, American MalfeasanceDr. Gary Null, June 26 , 2021
- 4 British Airways Pilots DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections While Spain and Russia Prohibit “Vaccinated” From Air TravelBrian Shilhavy, June 19 , 2021
- Canada’s Government Is Seeking to Silence Canadian Journalists at Home and Abroad with a Draconian Censorship BillEva Bartlett, July 1 , 2021
- Why Are Large Numbers of Birds Suddenly Dropping Dead in Multiple U.S. States?Michael Snyder, June 25 , 2021
- COVID Vaccine Deaths and Injuries Are Secretly BuriedDr. Joseph Mercola, July 2 , 2021
- The Killer in the Bloodstream: the “Spike Protein”Mike Whitney, June 17 , 2021
- Pfizer Vaccine Confirmed to Cause Neurodegenerative Diseases: StudyNathaniel Linderman, April 26 , 2021
- Medical Doctor Warns that “Bacterial Pneumonias Are on the Rise” from Mask WearingJohn C. A. Manley, June 28 , 2021
- HMS Defender versus the Russian Military: The Danger of Believing Your Own PropagandaRep. Ron Paul, June 29 , 2021
- Weighing Myocarditis Cases: CDC’s ACIP Committee Failed to Balance the Harms vs Benefits of 2nd DosesProf. Wesley Pegden, June 28 , 2021
- Atlantic Stormwind in the Black SeaManlio Dinucci, June 30 , 2021
- Suppression of Evidence: CBC Censorship of Top Scientists in COVID-19 Research: Prof. Anthony HallAnthony Hall, June 24 , 2021
- Majority of US Physicians Decline COVID Shots, According to SurveyAssociation of American Physicians and Surgeon, June 21 , 2021
- Video: Covid-19 CriminalityProf Michel Chossudovsky, June 29 , 2021
- FDA Adds Heart Inflammation Warning to Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines as Some Experts Call for Full ApprovalMegan Redshaw, June 29 , 2021
- Overcoming the Hypnosis of Fear: “A Culture of Fear” Imposed by “Elected Governments”Julian Rose, June 29 , 2021
