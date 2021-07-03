Jaime C.

Covidian Creed

By Prof. Graeme MacQueen

Global Research, July 03, 2021

I believe in Covid-19, the Danger Almighty,

Terror of heaven and earth.

I believe in The Vaccine, his only Son, our Lord.

I believe in the World Economic Forum,
the Bill & Melinda Gates Founation,
the World Health Organization,
the digitizing of loneliness,
the covering of our faces,
and the lockdown everlasting.

Amen.

*

Prof. Graeme MacQueen is an author and distinguished professor of religious studies, Hamilton, Ont. Canada. he is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Prof. Graeme MacQueen, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covidian-creed/5749185

