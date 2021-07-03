By Prof. Graeme MacQueen

Global Research, July 03, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

.

***

I believe in Covid-19, the Danger Almighty,

Terror of heaven and earth.

I believe in The Vaccine, his only Son, our Lord.

I believe in the World Economic Forum,

the Bill & Melinda Gates Founation,

the World Health Organization,

the digitizing of loneliness,

the covering of our faces,

and the lockdown everlasting.

Amen.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Prof. Graeme MacQueen is an author and distinguished professor of religious studies, Hamilton, Ont. Canada. he is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

10 May 2021

21 June 2021

16 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof. Graeme MacQueen, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covidian-creed/5749185