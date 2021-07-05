New Hunter Biden Disclosures Feature $100,000 Donation Of Former FBI Director Freeh To The Biden Grandchildren

By Jonathan Turley

July 05, 2021 “Information Clearing House” – We recently discussed the latest disclosures from the laptop of Hunter Biden showing new business dealings leveraging access to his father — and further contradicting President Joe Biden’s repeated denials of any knowledge or involvement with his son’s deals. Now there is a new disclosure of $100,000 given to the Biden grandchildren by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who was seeking business deals with the Bidens. As usual, there remains a virtual blackout on the Biden laptop or the mounting evidence of Hunter Biden’s influence peddling. Beyond a couple outlets like the New York Post, voters have to rely on the foreign press for coverage of the disclosures.

Freeh reportedly made the gift in April 2016 to the trust for the children of Hunter’s late brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The donation would well be a humanitarian gesture. However, it was the contemporaneous pitches for business deals with Hunter that has attracted the attention of some. In July 2016, he contacted Hunter and said that he “spoke to Dad a few weeks ago.” He tells Hunter “I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.”

He later pitches again that he would like Joe Biden’s cell number and personal email.

Freeh keeps pitching work with the Bidens. In another email, Freeh writes “I would still like to persuade him to associate with me and FSS—as we have some very good and profitable matters which he could enhance with minimal time.”

Notably, emails show that Hunter Biden referred a client to Freeh. It was Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu who is a notoriously corrupt businessman.

Freeh later wrote to say on July 8, 2016. “I wanted to thank you again for referring Gabriel to us and we have finalized an attorney letter of engagement with him.”

On April 24, 2017, Freeh writes Hunter to say that there were problems with the $100,000 and pledging “a new $100k gift” and having the trust “reimburse the foundation by paying it $100k.”

There is nothing here that is clearly criminal. Freeh was clearly trying to tap into the Bidens for business, not that type of rainmaker dealing is common in Washington. What is most interesting about the emails (beyond the $100,000) is that Freeh understood that Hunter Biden was the window to deal with the Bidens on deals. Keep in mind that, during these years, Hunter Biden says that he was a wreck dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. Biden admits that he was still a crack addict running into his father’s last presidential campaign and the photos from China show him passed out and doing drugs as well as sexual trysts with various women, including possible prostitutes. In this book, Hunter admitted that he was still a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”

Both Hunter and his uncle are repeatedly referenced in a variety of deals as conduits to Joe Biden. Tony Bobulinski stated that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss the business dealings of his son and brother. Bobulinski has been supported by these emails and is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for “the family.” He has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings. He has never been called a liar by the Biden and Hunter admits that the laptop “might” be his — or they might be entirely fake Russian propaganda. The mainstream media has no interest in determining which is true — or to recognize the fact that third parties confirmed that these emails are real.

There are more serious disclosures raised in these emails that not only reveal influence peddling in details but contradict the repeated denials of President Joe Biden. While the Bidens are not claiming that these emails are fake, the media has a blockbuster story in either case: either this is the greatest frame up of all time or it is the greatest cover up. The problem is that, if it is a cover up, the media played a major role in it.

While the media assigned teams of investigators and reporters to cover every possible shady deal of the Trump children, most media outlets are continuing to bury the laptop story. If they do not report on it, it did not happen. That has fueled concerns that we have a type of state media by default where reporters follow a narrative not by legal coercion but personal conviction. In the age of echo journalism and advocacy reporting, shaping the news has become acceptable, even commendable. At this point, the mounting evidence of self-dealing and influence peddling by the Bidens cannot be reported without being an indictment of not just this conduct but that of many journalists and columnists.

Jonathan Turley is an American attorney, legal scholar, writer, commentator, and legal analyst in broadcast and print journalism. A professor at George Washington University Law School, he has testified in United States Congressional proceedings about constitutional and statutory issues. https://jonathanturley.org

