Video: Senator Ron Johnson: Censored and Suppressed on Critical COVID Issues

By Senator Ron Johnson and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, July 05, 2021

Called a conspiracy theorist and vilified in the mainstream press for questioning the safety of covid vaccines while promoting the use of cheap, safe drugs that frontline doctors say work well for early treatment of their covid patients, Senator Johnson describes a mind-boggling gauntlet of roadblocks and malfeasance preventing him from conducting a proper investigation of the origins of the virus, the management of the pandemic, and the suppression of lifesaving treatment information.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/90TVgmXysv01/

10 May 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Senator Ron Johnson and Kristina Borjesson, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

