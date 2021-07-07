Video: COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity

By The Corbett Report

Global Research, July 07, 2021The Corbett Report 11 September 2020

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

This was originally published in September 2020.

9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity. This is the story of the COVID-911 security state.

For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.

For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).

https://archive.org/embed/ep383-covid911

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario “Charo” Gutierrez)

Related Articles

22 October 2020

29 May 2020

Italian master thinker Giorgio Agamben has been on the – controversial – forefront examining what new paradigm may be emerging out of our current pandemic distress. He recently called attention to an extraordinary book published seven years ago that already laid it all out. In Tempetes Microbiennes, Patrick Zylberman, a professor…

17 May 2020The original source of this article is The Corbett ReportCopyright © The Corbett Report, The Corbett Report, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-911-homeland-security-biosecurity/5749446