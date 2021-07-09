17,503 Dead, 1.7 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 3, 2021 there are 17,503 deaths and 1,687,527 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (837,588 ) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

As we reported yesterday, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. now regret getting the COVID-19 shots, and are begging for help, because the medical system has turned its back on them and refuses to treat their injuries. See: Tens of Thousands of COVID-19 “Vaccine” Injured in the U.S. Begging for Help as the Medical Community Turns Their Back on Them

One subscriber from the UK commented on the article and stated that the same thing was happening there:

It is exactly the same in Scotland and England.

My vaccinated friends are not getting appointments with their family doctors who are avoiding them post vaccination even although there are no patients in the GP surgery waiting rooms when they have tried to get appointments. It is utterly cruel given they talked them into getting the vaccinations and accepted 10 UK pounds from the Scottish and English governments per person vaccinated on their patient list and did not disclose the risk of these vaccinations to the patients.

A friend nearly passed out close to the GP surgery, a kind stranger wheeled her up to the GP surgery and she was not allowed to be seen by her GP because she did not have an appointment. The nurse refused to take bloods because they are not allowed to do so until management confirms they can do this so they cannot even do exploratory bloods to investigate what has gone wrong with these patients post vaccination.

Another friend’s hospital consultant phoned a friend’s GP insisting her family doctor see her given she had had heart procedures and no appointments for 2 years. She told me after first Pfizer shot “it was like acid going into my veins” and the queen did not get the same vaccine asshe did which will be completely true. Her GP treated her with disdain and was not pleased to see her and my friend also tells me that every time she walks now post vaccination her heart races and her son has been unwell post vaccination too.

All my friends who got the vaccination have had severe worsening of their pre-existing medical conditions and some have got heart conditions they did not previously have or chronic obstructive airways disease.

I have noticed most have became irritable and short-tempered as they are becoming unwell not realising the vaccine is harming them and they are lashing out at others for no good reason.

In UK, NHS contributions are deducted from people’s salaries and the retired paid these all their working life and now are getting refused service but they will still take these NHS contributions regardless. It is wicked and cruel. Though it is the governments who are instructing the GP and hospital management to treat the patients in this abysmal manner.

I am quite sure this will be happening in most if not all countries.

God be with us all.

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.[1]

Here is the summary data through July 3, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 8,426 deaths and 632,623 injuries to 03/07/2021

17,754 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 99 deaths

14,858 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,165 deaths

126 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 12 deaths

7,951 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 5 deaths

324 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

9,319 Eye disorders incl. 19 deaths

57,599 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 388 deaths

173,572 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,510 deaths

558 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 33 deaths

6,948 Immune system disorders incl. 42 deaths

19,780 Infections and infestations incl. 834 deaths

7,204 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 124 deaths

15,281 Investigations incl. 296 deaths

4,721 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 164 deaths

88,638 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 103 deaths

386 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 26 deaths

114,125 Nervous system disorders incl. 902 deaths

478 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 18 deaths

124 Product issues

11,148 Psychiatric disorders incl. 117 deaths

2,005 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 132 deaths

3,597 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

27,121 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 989 deaths

30,404 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 79 deaths

979 Social circumstances incl. 12 deaths

392 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths

17,231 Vascular disorders incl. 332 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 4,605 deaths and 157,802 injuries to 03/07/2021

2,890 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 35 deaths

4,491 Cardiac disorders incl. 503 deaths

66 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths

1,972 Ear and labyrinth disorders

110 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

2,498 Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths

13,626 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 161 deaths

42,716 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,928 deaths

269 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 17 deaths

1,349 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths

4,793 Infections and infestations incl. 259 deaths

3,378 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 92 deaths

3,359 Investigations incl. 93 deaths

1,616 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 94 deaths

19,416 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 88 deaths

175 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 18 deaths

28,239 Nervous system disorders incl. 465 deaths

338 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths

24 Product issues

3,193 Psychiatric disorders incl. 75 deaths

1,061 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 66 deaths

723 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 death

7,268 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 438 deaths

8,400 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 32 deaths

690 Social circumstances incl. 16 deaths

540 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 42 deaths

4,602 Vascular disorders incl. 160 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 3,871 deaths and 852,616 injuries to 03/07/2021

9,950 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 160 deaths

13,336 Cardiac disorders incl. 454 deaths

115 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

9,712 Ear and labyrinth disorders

355 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

14,641 Eye disorders incl. 15 deaths

86,515 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 184 deaths

227,408 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,009 deaths

607 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 32 deaths

3,359 Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths

19,508 Infections and infestations incl. 247 deaths

8,912 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 94 deaths

18,352 Investigations incl. 88 deaths

10,315 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths

131,547 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 50 deaths

379 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 9 deaths

180,575 Nervous system disorders incl. 612 deaths

279 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths

117 Product issues

16,000 Psychiatric disorders incl. 33 deaths

3,045 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 33 deaths

8,593 Reproductive system and breast disorders

28,994 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 447 deaths

39,173 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 25 deaths

866 Social circumstances incl. 5 deaths

754 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths

19,209 Vascular disorders incl. 283 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 601 deaths and 44,486 injuries to 03/07/2021

405 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 18 deaths

659 Cardiac disorders incl. 73 deaths

16 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

250 Ear and labyrinth disorders

10 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

518 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

4,283 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 25 deaths

11,832 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 150 deaths

58 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 4 deaths

161 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death

598 Infections and infestations incl. 16 deaths

413 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 8 deaths

2,420 Investigations incl. 39 deaths

225 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 11 deaths

7,687 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 17 deaths

18 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps)

9,547 Nervous system disorders incl. 76 deaths

15 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

11 Product issues

459 Psychiatric disorders incl. 5 deaths

150 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths

166 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

1,453 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 47 deaths

1,125 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths

91 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

393 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 27 deaths

1,523 Vascular disorders incl. 65 deaths

*

Notes

[1] These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

