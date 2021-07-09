End of the Netanyahu Era: Israel’s New Government. Who is Naftali Bennett

By Green Olive Collective

Global Research, July 09, 2021

***The reign of the country’s longest serving Prime-Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has officially come to an end after 12 years. He is now standing trial facing widespread corruption charges.

Although muted celebrations did take place among some of those who love democracy, many progressives are still cautious about the track record of his replacement, Naftali Bennett.

Bennett has been a vocal supporter of the settlement movement for many years and has a poor record when it comes to defending basic human rights and respecting norms of international law.

Bibi (as Netanyahu is known) has vowed to return and will be doing all he can to disrupt the new government – which is united only by their desire to keep him out of power. Parties from across the spectrum of Jewish-Israeli politics are joined by the United Arab List (or “Ra’am” party), marking a huge change from the status quo. Previously, parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel in the Knesset have done so from Opposition.

While it is the most diverse government in Israeli history, Bennett’s Yamina party won just 6.2% of the vote. This gives Bennett a dubious world record – no-one has ever won such a small amount of the popular vote and become a national Prime Minister before.

The original source of this article is Global Research

