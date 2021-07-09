Mom, 45, Who Got Job at Johns Hopkins Hospital Dies After Reaction to Work-Mandated COVID Vaccine

By Adan Salazar

Global Research, July 09, 2021Infowars 8 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

A Maryland healthcare worker who had just accepted a job with the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital reportedly died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine required for employment.

Appearing skeptical, 45-year-old mom Robin Spring Saunders wrote on social media that she received her first jab on June 21 and that it was mandated by her place of work.

“I never thought I’d get a Covid shot but I got my first one today,” a post from Saunders stated. “Unfortunately my job requires it.”

In a Facebook update, Robin’s mom asked for prayers for her daughter after she suffered a reaction to the vaccine and was in the hospital ICU.

“Johns Hopkins told her she had to have the shot to start her new job,” her mom wrote.

Robin’s cousin Crystal wrote on Facebook that Robin had had her “2nd covid shot,” which would have spaced the two doses out by mere days, and that she was “in the ICU with brain swelling and heart issues.”

“She is currently on a ventilator,” Crystal wrote. “She was also told she had to have this shot in order to start her new job.”

Other family members also desperately asked for prayers, and noted that she may have had her “2nd covid shot.”

Posts did not note whether Robin received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

According to a post later that day from Saunders’ daughter, however, her condition took a turn for the worst and she died in the ICU.

An obituary at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore shows a memorial for Robin.

At least one commenter on Facebook advised the family to seek legal help, as it remains to be seen if the hospital will be held liable.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Infowars

Related Articles

17 January 2021

27 February 2021

29 June 2021The original source of this article is InfowarsCopyright © Adan Salazar, Infowars, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mom-45-got-job-johns-hopkins-hospital-dies-after-reaction-work-mandated-covid-vaccine/5749702