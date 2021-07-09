Jaime C.

Video: COVID Vaccination Deaths and Injuries, They’re Just Numbers, Right?

By Stew Peters

Global Research, July 09, 2021Niamh McGarry-Gribbin 7 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). 

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

“There are numbers like over 61,000 reported COVID inoculation injuries, over 6,000 deaths as a result of the jab.

That’s horrific.

That should make every person shutter. But those are just numbers, right?”
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=490&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fniamh.mcgarrygribbin%2Fvideos%2F10158465113808892%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

CDC: 6,113 Dead Following COVID-19 Injections Including 576 Abortions – Population Control Agenda Hard to Deny

27 June 2021

CDC: Death Toll Following Experimental COVID Injections Now at 4,863 – More than 23 Previous Years of Recorded Vaccine Deaths According to VAERS

31 May 2021

Censored COVID Vaccine Victims Demand Answers in Private Facebook Group

7 July 2021The original source of this article is Niamh McGarry-GribbinCopyright © Stew PetersNiamh McGarry-Gribbin, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-vaccination-deaths-and-injuries-theyre-just-numbers-right/5749731

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.