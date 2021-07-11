Video: The COVID Vaccine Agenda and the Suppression of Alternative Treatments. Dr. Peter McCullough

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Taylor Hudak

Global Research, July 11, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Joining me today is Dr. Peter McCullough, here to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine push and how this agenda has overshadowed, whether by ignorance or dishonesty, the viable and efficacious alternative treatments that many experts have been trying to call attention to since the beginning of the COVID crisis.

Video is also available here:

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on The Last American Vagabond.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

31 May 2021

1 June 2021

14 May 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Taylor Hudak, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-peter-mccullough-interview-covid-vaccine-agenda-rush-suppress-alternative-treatments/5749764