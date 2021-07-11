Video: The COVID Vaccine Agenda and the Suppression of Alternative Treatments. Dr. Peter McCullough

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Taylor Hudak
Global Research, July 11, 2021
All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).
Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.
***
Joining me today is Dr. Peter McCullough, here to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine push and how this agenda has overshadowed, whether by ignorance or dishonesty, the viable and efficacious alternative treatments that many experts have been trying to call attention to since the beginning of the COVID crisis.
Video is also available here:
- https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
- https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
*
Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
This article was originally published on The Last American Vagabond.
Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense
Related Articles
Video: “All Roads Lead to the Vaccine”: Full Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough
Renowned Texas Professor and Doctor: COVID-19 Shots Are “Bioweapons Thrust Upon the Public!”
Conspiracy to Suppress Existing Drugs that Effectively Treat COVID Patients in Favor of “Vaccines”
14 May 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Taylor Hudak, Global Research, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-peter-mccullough-interview-covid-vaccine-agenda-rush-suppress-alternative-treatments/5749764