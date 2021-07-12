Video: Bigger than Snowden. Neuro Weapons. Directed Energy Weapons. Mind Control. Targeted Individuals.

By Task Force EU Coalition

Global Research, July 12, 2021Task Force EU Coalition 16 September 2019

This video was originally published in 2019.

“I can disrupt an individual from the level of their system and disrupt individuals on a variety of levels, from individuals all the way up to the social fabric. Target a specific individual, change or eliminate that individual with very little attribution or trace, …” – Dr. James Giordano, DARPA Neurologist/Weapons Expert, Presentation at the Modern War Institute

9 July 2021The original source of this article is Task Force EU CoalitionCopyright © Task Force EU Coalition, Task Force EU Coalition, 2021

