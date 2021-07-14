Face Masks Contain Graphene, A Poisonous Substance

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, July 14, 2021

***

The wearing of the face mask started in the immediate wake of the official announcement of the covid-19 lockdown on March 11, 2020.

Worldwide, people have been instructed to wear the mask for more than a year.

And then one year later, we are told that in some cases it may contain a poisonous substance.

On April 2, 2021 Health Canada acknowledged the presence of graphene nano particles inside the Face Mask allegedly to protect our health as well as prevent the spread of the “deadly virus”.

According to Health Canada: “Face Masks which contain Graphene Oxide May Pose Health Risks”.

It took more than a year for Health Canada to acknowledge that certain unnamed brands of the face mask contain graphene nano-particles:

“There is a potential that wearers could inhale graphene particles from some masks, which may pose health risks.”

This is an ambiguous statement. There is ample evidence of the impacts of graphene:

“A number of individuals have come forward in Quebec reporting breathing problems, headaches, skin complaints and other adverse effects from the ‘healfiber’ masks,” they said at the time in a memo urging people to stop using them or any other mask that contains graphene.

The face masks were carefully designed. The specifics of the face mask were then outlined. Production under contract was then outsourced to manufacturing entities including several Chinese companies. The Shandong based Shengquan Group is a major supplier, selling hundreds of millions of face masks Worldwide.

Can Graphene Nano-Particles Enter the Body?

Who designed the face mask containing graphene particles? Not the Chinese manufacturer.

Can these particles enter the body?

“Warnings of potential “early pulmonary toxicity” associated with graphene-containing face masks raise serious questions”.

One would expect that Health Canada (back in March 2020) would have been involved directly or indirectly in reviewing and identifying the Face Mask brands containing graphene nano-particles prior to their sale and mass distribution.

Who approved the production of a face mask which contains a poisonous substance?

In an earlier March 2021 unpublished memorandum to the province’s and territories, Health Canada recommended users to “stop purchasing and using face masks containing nanoform graphene”(quoted in a study by Andrew Maynard)

Visibly this March 25, 2021 memorandum was amended. No brand names are mentioned in Health Canada’s April 2, 2021 advisory.

Health Canada has ordered the removal from sale and distribution (Solely) of face masks which are explicitly labelled “contain graphene or biomass graphene”. The advisory does not apply to face masks brands (containing graphene) which do not display an explicit acknowledgement on the product label.

According to Health Canada:

Graphene is a novel nanomaterial (materials made of tiny particles) reported to have antiviral and antibacterial properties. Health Canada conducted a preliminary scientific assessment after being made aware that masks containing graphene have been sold with COVID-19 claims and used by adults and children in schools and daycares. Health Canada believes they may also have been distributed for use in health care settings.

Novel nano-material? Nonsense! Graphene was first isolated in 2004 at the Physics Department of the University of Manchester by Andre Geim and Kostya Novoselov: Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010.

Graphene is by no means “novel”. Moreover, the impacts on human health are amply documented:

“In recent years there have been a number of comprehensive reviews on the potential toxicity of graphene, including this 2018 paper by Bengt Fadeel and colleagues, and this one by Vanesa Sanches and colleagues. Both are solid reviews by highly respected research teams. And both indicate that, while the toxicity of graphene is complex and may be low in some cases, it isn’t negligible.

When it comes to inhaling graphene, the current state of the science indicates that if the material can get into the lower parts of the lungs (the respirable or alveolar region) it can lead to an inflammatory response at high enough concentrations.” Andrew Maynard

Health Canada ignores and distorts the scientific evidence (quoted above). It dispels the impacts on human beings (amply documented), it casually refers in its advisory (below) to “toxicity in animals”:

Health Canada’s preliminary assessment of available research identified that inhaled graphene particles had some potential to cause early lung toxicity in animals. However, the potential for people to inhale graphene particles from face masks and the related health risks are not yet known, … The health risk to people of any age is not clear.

Until the Department completes a thorough scientific assessment and has established the safety and effectiveness of graphene-containing face masks, it is taking the precautionary approach of removing them from the market while continuing to gather and assess information. (Health Canada advisory dated April 2, 2021, emphasis added)

Since the writing of this article, Health Canada has come up with an UPDATE dated July 13, 2021 which essentially removes and invalidates its earlier advisory on the grounds (according to Health Canada) that the graphene nano-particles “are not shed from these masks in quantities that are likely to cause adverse lung effects”.

Despite the scientific evidence, Health Canada does not consider Graphene as “a health risk”.

Case closed. The earlier pro forma restriction on graphene (a poisonous substance if it enters the body) has now been lifted.

Ironically, Health Canada acknowledges that they “did not find evidence that biomass graphene provides any added antimicrobial, or antiviral protection”.

If graphene does not protect Canadians from the virus, what on earth is the purpose of having graphene nano-particles in the face mask?

It would appear that there are “divisions” within Health Canada regarding the alleged “positive effects” of the graphene particles as an instrument of “anti-viral protection”.

Who pressured Health Canada to lift the restriction on Graphene?

And why is graphene contained in face masks sold and distributed Worldwide?

Who is calling the shots? Is there an unspoken agenda?

To Read the Health Canada Advisory click here

***

ANNEX

See the Health Canada update below (emphasis added):

UPDATE (July 13, 2021): Health Canada previously advised Canadians not to use face masks that contain graphene after a preliminary assessment identified some potential for inhaled graphene particles to cause early lung effects in animals (e.g., early signs of inflammation). As a precaution while a risk assessment was ongoing, Health Canada directed all known importers and distributors of these masks to remove four mask models from one manufacturer, Shandong Shengquan New Materials Co. Ltd., from the market.

Health Canada has reviewed the available scientific literature along with data provided by Shandong Shengquan New Materials Co. Ltd., related to the biomass graphene contained within its four models. The review found that biomass graphene particles are not shed from these masks in quantities that are likely to cause adverse lung effects.

Health Canada also determined that the filtration performance of these masks meets the performance standard listed on the label. The Department did not find evidence that biomass graphene provides any added antimicrobial, or antiviral protection.

As a result, given the evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of these products, Health Canada is permitting the sale of the four Shandong Shengquan New Materials Co. Ltd. mask models to resume in Canada (see models listed below).

No other graphene face masks are currently permitted for sale in Canada. Consumers should notify Health Canada by submitting an online complaint form should they become aware of other graphene masks being sold in Canada.

Companies wishing to sell graphene masks must first provide evidence to Health Canada demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of their models, as the risks with using graphene masks may vary depending on mask design.

***

7 April 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021

