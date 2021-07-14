FDA Validates “Conspiracy Theorists” and Attaches Warning Labels on Johnson & Johnson “Vaccines”

By Teodrose Fikremariam

Global Research, July 14, 2021Ghion Journal

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Yesterday afternoon, in what would have otherwise been breaking news of Watergate proportions, the Food and Drug Administration acknowledged the growing menace of experimental Covid-19 “vaccines” by attaching warning labels on Johnson & Johnson’s boosters. If we had a government that worked for the American people and actually cared about our interests, the “vaccines” would have been pulled off the market immediately the same way the “vaccine” called Pandemrix was discontinued after killing 47 people.

Alas, our government has been hijacked by corporations so the most they are willing to do is slap warning labels on Johson & Johnson’s “vaccines”. The FDA will have you believe that they did this out of an abundance of caution, but the truth is that no one will read these warning labels because they are not products that people can purchase over-the-counter. I’ve seen people get jabbed; health professionals don’t avail the boxes the vials are packaged in. To the contrary, folks who get “vaccinated” are not even given the full risk profiles of these snake oils that being pumped in their arms and causing thousands of deaths and injuries.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbGl0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9sIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1412493798479994881&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Ffda-validates-conspiracy-theorists-attaches-warning-labels-johnson-johnson-vaccines%2F5750087&sessionId=9f6f901576c28cd70d4fe177253519341fa93a7a&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=500px

The warning labels that no one will be able to read are exactly what I and countless others have been ringing the alarm over only to be dismissed as “anti-vaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists”. People who are getting injected with Johnson & Johnson’s “vaccines “are developing a rare yet deadly autoimmune disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome. A neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks and damages nerve cells with the potential of causing paralysis and death, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a debilitating ailment that is showing up in more and more people who got “vaccinated” for Covid-19.

This horrific development is not a fluke occurrence, they knew about this potential all along but chose to suppress this information from the wider public in order to increase the “vaccine” participation rate. When they tested mRNA “vaccines” on lab animals in the past, specifically ferrets and cats, they were eventually wiped out when they developed a lethal autoimmune condition called Antibody-Dependent Enchancment (ADE). What I feared all along is that people who get jabbed and acquire synthetic antibodies will eventually develop ADE when their antibodies wear off.

The emergence of Guillain-Barré syndrome in “vaccinated” people could very well be the canary in a coalmine of what awaits us this autumn. A couple of months ago I wrote an article titled “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: Conditioning Us to Accept an Upcoming ‘Vaccine’ Holocaust”. I hope and pray I am wrong because I have family members who are “vaccinated” but I’m bracing for the worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is currently injecting immigrants in detention centers with Johnson & Johnson’s “vaccines” knowing full well they could be condemning people to their deaths. The spirit of Josef Mengele is alive and well in America, UK, France and beyond.

What has become abundantly clear is that our government and the establishment writ large are no longer trusted sources when it comes to these experimental “vaccines” or really anything else. If you are thinking about getting jabbed, before you make a decision that is irreversible, do your due diligence before you end up paralyzed or worse. There are some who will condemn me for being a scaremonger, but time has vindicated people like me and revealed people in positions of authority to be sheep in wolves clothing. Don’t fall for fear tactics and peer pressure, your life is precious and it should not be sacrificed at the altar of biotech corporations.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Teodrose Fikremariam is the co-founder and editor of the Ghion Journal. Prior to launching the Ghion Journal, he was a political organizer who once wrote a speech idea in 2008 that was incorporated into Barack Obama’s South Carolina primary victory speech. He is originally from Ethiopia and a direct descendent, seven generations removed, of one of Ethiopia’s greatest Emperors Tewodros II.

Featured image is from Ghion Journal

Related Articles

29 June 2021

18 May 2021

4 May 2021The original source of this article is Ghion JournalCopyright © Teodrose Fikremariam, Ghion Journal, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/fda-validates-conspiracy-theorists-attaches-warning-labels-johnson-johnson-vaccines/5750087