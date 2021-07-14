Miami Mayor Says the US Should Consider Bombing Cuba

Mayor Francis Suarez said military options need to be ‘discussed’

By Dave DeCamp

Global Research, July 14, 2021Antiwar.com 13 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

In the wake of anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, many US officials are calling for Washington to intervene. The mayor of Miami has gone as far to suggest that the US should consider bombing Cuba.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Mayor Francis Suarez argued in favor of US military intervention and listed examples of previous US wars that involved airstrikes. When asked if he is suggesting that the US bomb Cuba, Suarez said,

“What I’m suggesting is that option is one that has to be explored and cannot be just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table.”

“And there’s a variety of ways the military can do it. But that’s something that needs to be discussed and needs to be looked as a potential option in addition to a variety of other options that can be discussed,” he added.

In a separate interview with Fox Business News on Tuesday, Suarez again argued for US military invention.

“The US has intervened in Latin America in numerous occasions and has been very successful,” he said. Echoing the Cold War, Suarez said Cuba is a threat to the US because it is “exporting communism throughout the hemisphere.”

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that the Biden administration has any plans to invade or bomb Cuba. The State Department said Tuesday that it is looking at ways to “support” the Cuban people but is downplaying the impact of the decades-old US embargo on Cuba.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from the public domain

Related Articles

14 July 2021

18 December 2014

25 May 2020The original source of this article is Antiwar.comCopyright © Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/miami-mayor-says-us-should-consider-bombing-cuba/5750090