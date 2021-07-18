Cuba and Venezuela Under Siege? The Failed “Soft Coups”

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, July 18, 2021

Undoubtedly, the Miami Cubans are happy and may have contributed to these Cuban protests. But in my view, this was an attempt – maybe the most ferocious one, in the 60+ years of Cuban revolution to “putsch” Cuba.

Why? For a number of reasons, two them:

Biden who campaigned saying he would consider the idea of renewing relations with Cuba, is under a lot of pressure from a lot of conservatives who voted for him because they hate Trump, not because they love Biden.

There will be Congressional elections next year and has an obligation towards the democrats who “elected” him. This is one way of showing that he is with the conservatives – i.e., the Miami Cubans, who voted for him.

Second, if one follows developments in Venezuela, in Caracas especially – there has been an explosion of violent gang crimes, in parallel with the Cuban protests. Fifth Columnists are well integrated in both countries.

The Biden people, or rather those behind Biden, those who direct Biden, wanted a double whammy – break the Maduro Government and take over Cuba. Especially since Trump “failed” in their eyes. With these two countries back in the US backyard, Washington thinks they are free – they have a green card – to advance in taking “back” all of Latin America. Venezuela and Cuba are indeed hindering blocks.

This will not happen.

Both countries’ leaders are well aware about what happens. Actually, President Maduro stood up and declared full solidarity with Cuba. Maduro also has the full support from Moscow and Beijing. – and of course, Cuba.

Losing this not so “soft coup” – violence and death – in both countries, may be the first big nail in Biden’s political coffin.

With Cuba’s 60-plus years of Revolution and Venezuela’s 20 years – they will not cave in to a Biden Administration, that hasn’t even managed to gather a majority of votes in the last election, but is in power because of the globalist agenda that had no space for nationalist Trump. Voter fraud is gradually emerging – first in Arizona, and we’ll see, where next. But that’s a different story.

“The Backyard” has seized being a backyard years ago, but Washington has hardly noticed, as they keep proceeding with their old, outdated “soft coup” methods, hoping these two tremendous pillars for Latin America will cave it.

Again. They will not.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

25 June 2021

