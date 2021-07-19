Geopolitics Behind Jovenel Moise’s Assassination? Haiti’s Rapprochement with Russia, Venezuela and Turkey

By Ezili Dantò

Global Research, July 19, 2021

***

Russia /Venezuela

The U.S.-led colonial terror in Haiti since 2004 has been so terrible and horrific, that during countless anti-corruption, anti-imperialist demonstrations, the people of Haiti burned the U.S. flag and lifted up the Russian flag asking for help. But for thirteen (13) intolerable years, from 2004 to 2017, Russia voted at the U.N. Security Council to play along with the U.S. colonial conquest in Haiti. It’s true that Russia has oftentimes rhetorically responded as if they sympathize, but given every chance to recognize Michel Martelly and Jovenel Moise’s illegitimacy they have not ever rejected these colonial puppets as de facto presidents put in by the Core Group, UN and OAS, as the people of Haiti have, en mass and very loudly. Let’s say that first.

A month (35 days) after Jovenel Moise received and accepted the letters of appointment for the new Russian Ambassador to Haiti, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, he was assassinated.

Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov is the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela. This Haiti rapprochement to Venezuela through Russia would not please the United States who pushed Jovenel Moise to betray a traditionally close Haiti relationship with Venezuela to recognize the un-elected imposter Juan Guaidó as president over the duly elected Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro. This unprecedented appointment of a Russian ambassador to Haiti who also is the primary Russian agent in Venezuela probably gave the Western Core Group of nations running Haiti brain aneurysms.

A seeming deepen bilateral cooperation relations with Haiti and Russia may have sealed Jovenel’s fate. Especially after the pains the U.S.-led Core group nations took to destroy the PetroCaribe fuel program in Haiti by allowing and rewarding its PHTK Legal Bandits, like Jovenel Moise and Michel Martelly, to allegedly embezzle billions of the $4billion Venezuelan fuel deal while providing the Haitian people with no successful social reform programs as Venezuela intended and thus, ultimately destroying the legitimacy of the PetroCaribe fuel program to the glee of the U.S.

⁠Turkey

Before his assassination, on June 17, 2021, Jovenel Moise, accompanied by a large delegation which included Michel “Sweet Mickey” Martelly rival, former de facto Prime Minister, Laurent Lamothe, visited Turkey.

The United States worries about Turkey’s growing friendship with Russia. Could this trip have added to the growing U.S. discontent with its puppet president and sealed Jovenel’s fate on many fronts: angering many former political friends, the Lebanese/Syrian oligarchs in Haiti who dislike Turkey’s attacks on Syria opposition and the U.S.-Core Group nations whose relationship with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is almost as bad as their relationship with Venezuela’s Maduro?

There are many threads here to unpack in this newest neocolonial atrocity and foreign abuse of Haiti. There’s the Middle Eastern oligarch role vs the local politicians, the regional actors, the internationals, the personal. But Moise’s new relationship with Russia and even Erdorgan, the president of Turkey, a hated U.S. enemy would please the warmongering Western Core Group nations whatsoever. Nor, would such an African foray please the Lebanese-Syrian-Israeli billion oligarchs in Haiti who are both overseers of the Black masses locally for empire and victims/useful pawns in the U.S.-led balance of power game against Syria and who work with the DEA/State department/Pentagon/CIA/FBI to use the Colombian drugs profits to financed U.S. wars domestically and all over the planet, including to finance the opposition to Bashar Al-Assad.

Turkey is not seen as a reliable NATO ally because it nakedly protects its own interests. Still remembers itself as the Ottoman Empire and thus not in awe or providing due NATO deference to nations it formerly owned in Europe and Asia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti, who is in Turkey for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. (Source: tccb.gov.tr)

Recall that back in August 2020, Jovenel and Erdogan strengthened Haiti and Turkey cooperation ties with the signing of seven agreements:

Memorandum of Understanding for the formation of the political consultation mechanism between the ministries of foreign affairs;

Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between Chancellery Diplomacy Academies;

Memorandum of Understanding on Disaster Management;

Memorandum of Understanding for Economic Cooperation;

Memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation;

Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation on Archives;

Memorandum of Understanding for Technical Cooperation.

U.S. corporations work hard to control all energy projects in the Caribbean and use the U.S. military, CIA/DEA/FBI, Israeli-Mossad mercenaries to enforce their corporate monopolies. Former de facto president, Michel Martelly, put in illegally under the Obama/Biden/Hillary Clinton administration, signed a contract for an Israeli military company (HSL) to “protect” Haiti borders, land, air and sea. (Where was their border surveillance satellites and communication spying technology on that July 7, 2021 assassination?)

I know the United States works hard to control the energy sector in Haiti. Their minions even came after the tiny solar powered clean water project I put together, after the earthquake and UN imported cholera, to help the people have some electricity and clean water.

So imagine the Western confederate Core Group rage, absolute rage when, in November 2020, Jovenel Moise and his Turkish counterpart Reccep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly had telephone conversations as part of negotiations for the establishment of two floating power plants capable of extending electricity services to Port-au-Prince and Cap Haitian. See, Jovenel not only visited Turkey to complete preparations for these projects and signed other unknown agreements with a close friend of Russia the U.S hates, but we recall that back in March 2021, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu also visited Haiti as part of a regional tour and issued an official invitation to Haitian leaders.

Yep, it’s not far fetch then, to see the Jovenel Moise assassination is nothing more than a desperate message, delivered by the enraged United States and Core Group hitmen and hitwomen, directly or indirectly, to all Haitians and regional actors in the Americas. The message is if you try to find allies to counter U.S. domination; if you try to leverage a bilateral relationship and new opportunities for local progress and development for Haiti through Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Turkey, Iran or North Korea against, for instance, the U.S.’ weaponized charity, fake humanitarian aid and (de)mock-kkracy charades in Haiti. If you do, if you resist our total domination and corruption, we will gouge out both your eyes, break your neck, your arms and your legs. (See, Haiti President Jovenel Moïse shot 12 times, “eye blown out” and, 2019: How America’s relationship with Turkey fell apart – The NATO allies’ partnership has devolved into a “slow-motion car crash.”)

Jovenel Moise – A War Criminal Looking To Save His Own Skin

Just a few weeks ago, I spoke to a source who told me Jovenel was looking for a way out. He didn’t want to spend the rest of his life running away from war criminal charges for all the massacres he presided over for the Colonists while in power. Jovenel tried to push an amendment to the Haiti constitution that would give him immunity from prosecution after his term was over. The U.S. did not strongly support his referendum, finally came out to publicly hold their support. Jovenel could have also been afraid of an indictment for money laundering and drugs which the DEA/CIA/CoreGroup nations held over him his entire term in office.

Jovenel saw the handwriting on the wall and started to look for new allies to leverage against his Western handlers to save his skin after he’d finish doing the U.S. dirty job in Haiti and his term was over.

Let’s be clear, the colonial puppet, Jovenel Moise, murdered his people, was an indicted drug money launderer and used toxic gas against school children, pregnant women, protesting demonstrators. He used the foreign-trained militarized police and sold-out media to silence and censor demonstrators.

During their terms in office, Jovenel Moise and Michel Marterlly, are known and hated by the Haiti masses for hiring white foreign mercenaries who used head-to-toe black balaclavas mask and outfits to cover all skin color. These foreign mercenaries disguised themselves as Haiti police and/or Haiti gangs to kill the poor. They would also sit atop of high peaks to use drones and long distance snipers fire to kill peaceful demonstrators and to assassinate Jovenel’s and the CoreCroup’s political opposition, at will.

We’ve lost so many people. In the last two years alone, Jovenel Moise’s local, colonial forces and death squads forces conducted at least nine massacres against poor communities protesting the nationwide persecution and corruption.

Since February 7, 2021 when his illegal term in office was over, Jovenel Moise, with the near silence of the enabling international community, illegally fired Supreme Court justices he feared could lead a transitional government and indiscriminately presided over the murder of judges, lawyers (i.e. Monferrier Dorval), journalists, human rights activists and any civil society sector that got in his way.

Jovenel Moise was an imposter. He was an Antonio Sola-consultant created U.S. puppet who was sold to Haitians as a successful entrepreneur. a banana grower.

But his Agritans company was a fake business created by the internationals simply to put him in power. Michel Martelly, his mentor, funneled state funds into Agritans to prop up Moise and his presidential campaign in 2015-16. Moise campaigned for the presidency with Guy Philippe, a convicted drug smuggler today serving time in U.S. federal prison.

Guy Philippe like Jovenel Moise was a CIA asset. Guy Philippe was used in Haiti as a paramilitary leader to take down Haiti’s democratically elected president, Jean Bertrand Aristide and bring in the proxy United Nations disastrous 17-year Haiti occupation that ended its direct UN proxy rule in 2017. But now the Colonist who staged Jovenel Moise’s death and its narrative are also staging a “request” for U.S. troops to be deployed to Haiti.

Of course the Haitian people want no further foreign intervention. But we don’t have the media platform and political platform, UN mission head, Helen Lalime has in Haiti. This former head of Africom now the leader of the UN’s BINUH mission in Haiti, is the person who told Haitians that the successor to Jovenel as president is the George Soros, NED-created, Claude Joseph.

Claude Joseph, as acting president is the one who conveniently asked for U.S. troops to Haiti! As I point out, create the disorder, come in to put back order. Wash, rinse, repeat. The Colonists plays hero and villain. Tries to cover all the bases.

Jovenel Moise, Michel Martelly and the local bourgeoisie and Diaspora technocrats who support neocolonialism in Haiti were allowed to misappropriate and embezzle billions from Venezuela’s oil-purchasing PetroCaribe program with impunity.At the end, with just some stolen months to go, the US may have been ready to sacrifice their puppet Jovenel! When the Biden administration finally publicly refused to back his referendum to change the Haiti Constitution to allow for consecutive presidential terms to give Jovenel another shot at being president; when Biden and the CoreGroup of Western nations did not back Jovenel’s amendment to the law to give him immunity from prosecution, Jovenel Moise may have feared arrest for war crimes after his term was over and started looking for new allies to leverage against the U.S. like Turkey, Venezuela and Russia.

This would have incensed and enraged the US-led Core Group of Western Nations and their colonized agents. The confederated “diplomats” ruling Haiti, called the “Core Group” are from Germany, France, Canada, Spain, Brazil, EU, OAS, UN and United States. This amoral cabal, with such enormous military, media and financial power, either orchestrated his assassination or turned a blind eye to allow their local billionaire overseers, the Bigio-Mevs (Syrian-Lebonese-Israeli) family mafia in Haiti, along with their gang of PHTK House Kneegrows to take him out. I can’t prove it. I’ll never get to Court with what we Haitians know. We’re censored, marginalized, brutalized. But I am sure of it. I know the enemy is not our savior. Recall, the U.S. has the biggest embassy in the Western Hemisphere in Haiti with the most footprint in the Americas. It’s the fourth largest U.S. embassy in the world.

Ironically, those who took Jovenel out are today the “investigators” of the crime. The cover-up is annoying. But the bottom line is, the Haitian masses work to take down the neocolonial SYSTEM, not just a president and those who put him in power. The people of Haiti have no interests in protecting corrupt oligarchs, nor the brutal and amoral UN-OAS-State Department’s deep state and their Coons-Conzes who are exposing themselves, killing each other off. Let the #Cleansing go on. That’s Ancestral Prayers answered!

But we’re not celebrating, for we have fought too long not to know this entire assassination project is also a US-CoreGroup psyops and flexing of power to show us citizens that even if we can see as plain as day their FBI/CIA/DEA et al, fingerprints, footprints, smoking gun in this assassination, we’re powerless to prove it and can do NOTHING about it. The perpetrators will investigate, they have the media on their payroll and will write any narrative they please, no matter how unbelievable. And the beat goes on, on and on. (“The assassination of Haiti’s leader remains shrouded in mystery: ‘We may never know’”.)

Ezili Dantò is the founder and President of Ezili’s Haitian Lawyers Leadership Network (“HLLN”), a network of lawyers, activists, concerned individuals and grassroots organizations dedicated to institutionalizing the rule of law and protecting the civil and cultural rights of Haitians at home and abroad.

*

