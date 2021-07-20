Vaccine Passports Were Planned Even Before the Pandemic Began

By Great Game India

Global Research, July 20, 2021GreatGameIndia 14 April 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

This article was originally published on GreatGameIndia in April 2021.

Most of us have heard about ‘Vaccine Passports’ only after the pandemic, when different governments started emphasizing the requirement of ‘Vaccine Passports’ for travelling to other countries or even for going to public places.

However, the planning for executing the concept of ‘Vaccine Passports’ began 20 months prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. What these roadmap talk about is not just some document that would restrict your entry or movement to certain places. What they envision is an entire COVID eco-system, a future where each and every aspect of your life is monitored and regulated as per the whims and fancy of these Pharma Overlords.

Vaccine Passports Roadmap

The initial proposal for ‘Vaccine Passports’ was first published on 26 April, 2018 by the European Commission. The proposal, ignored by the mainstream media and was buried deep in a document (read below) dealing with ‘Strengthened Cooperation against Vaccine Preventable Diseases’.

As per the initial roadmap (issued in early 2019) to implement the European Commission’s proposal, the primary action was to “examine the feasibility of developing a common vaccination card/passport” for European citizens that is “compatible with electronic immunization information systems and recognized for use across borders.”

It was planned to get a legislative proposal issued by 2022, in Europe.

Terms – such as “countering vaccine hesitancy”, “unexpected outbreaks” – that were not so common before the outbreak were also mentioned in the proposal.

Other points in the roadmap document included supporting the authorization of “innovative vaccines, including for emerging health threats.”

Stating that the “vaccine manufacturing industry” has a “key role” in meeting the aims described in the roadmap document, it lists “improving EU manufacturing capacity” and stockpiling vaccines as further action points to be implemented.

Click here to read the document.

The roadmap also focuses on strengthening “existing partnerships” and “collaboration with international actors and initiatives,” and refers to the Global Vaccination Summit that was held in 2019. The attendees and the agenda of this summit is also revealing.

Global Vaccination Summit 2019

The 3 Roundtables

The summit was held on 12 September 2019, in Brussels, Belgium, that was just 3 months prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The summit was not reported by most of the mainstream media outlets. It was organized by European Commission in cooperation with W.H.O.

The summit was structured around three round tables entitled:

In Vaccines We Trust

The Magic Of Science

Vaccines Protecting Everyone, Everywhere

Noteable Panel Members

The attendees of this summit were political leaders, high-level representatives from health ministries, United Nations, leading academics, health professionals and scientists, non-government and private sectors.

Noteable panel members for these round tables included Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, Nanette Cocero, Global President of Pfizer Vaccines, the Global Vaccine Alliance – an organization that has received vast amounts of funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Joe Cerrell, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Managing Director for Global Policy and Advocacy.

A whistleblower from the WHO, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger in a stunning confession has exposed the suspicious activities of Bill Gates and GAVI.

In the 41st session of the Corona Investigative Committee she said the rules under which countries work with WHO virtually put WHO in charge of all rules and formal edicts and announcements — with Gates being right there as part of the executive board like an unofficial member state, making decisions that affect the entire world.

Pandemic Planning

Pandemic planning was clearly in evidence at this summit meeting. Key documents distributed to the participants included reports on:

Pandemic influenza preparedness planning

A pandemic influenza exercise for the European Union

Avian Influenza and Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Planning

Pandemic influenza preparedness and response planning

Towards sufficiency of Pandemic Influenza Vaccines in the EU

A “Public Private Partnership” on European Pandemic influenza vaccines

Across all these documents, the goal of strengthening collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry is repeatedly stressed, as also is the message that a global pandemic was now inevitable.

Click here to read the document.

It has been found according to extensive email exchanges obtained by a group of lawyers in a legal dispute, the German Interior Ministry hired scientists to develop fake coronavirus model in order to justify strict lockdown.

Who actually benefits from Vaccine Passports?

The major beneficiary of these Vaccine Passports projects will be the multinational pharmaceutical industry and not the common man.

In addition to it, the ordinary people will have to share their medical records in order to prove themselves fit to travel internationally or even to watch a movie.

The estimated business these pharmaceutical giants are aiming is worth $1.5 trillion in 2021 alone.

As soon as the new American President was installed, an executive order was signed imposing new travel restrictions and begin testing the feasibility of COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Projects in Development

What these roadmap talk about is not just some document that would restrict your entry or movement to certain places. What they envision is an entire COVID eco-system, a future where each and every aspect of your life is monitored and regulated as per the whims and fancy of these Pharma Overlords.

Below we mention few projects that would give you an idea of what that future would look like.

Pentagon’s COVID Microchip

Pentagon scientists have created a microchip which they want to inject in your body to detect coronavirus in your body even before you show any symptoms. They have also created a filter to extract the virus from your blood.

Health Seal for Businesses

After Vaccine Passports for people, now Hollywood comes up with COVID-19 Health Seal for businesses. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Robert De Niro are using Covid-19 to promote an expensive ‘health seal’ scheme that will certify your business location as COVID-19 free.

These celebrities are preaching people to buy this health seal that could cost you over $12,000 and which “does not guarantee that a space is safe or free from pathogens.” The WELL Building Standard is aligned with the United Nations.

Vaccination Propaganda

With the rising cases of multiple adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, now out of blue vaccination propaganda videos with no scientific basis are popping up to nudge you to just love vaccines and ask no questions and keep injecting the vaccines year after year after year.

Flying Syringes

Flying Syringes is a phrase that is used to refer to a proposed project funded by Bill Gates to create genetically modified mosquitoes that inject vaccines into people when they bite them.

No Vaccine No Salary

A controversial No Vaccine No Salary order was issued by health authorities in the Indian state of Jharkhand which was forced to be withdrawn after backslash from employees.

This is not a random occurrence. It is a glimpse of what is to come.

QR Code based Freedom Passports

Britain may soon roll-out QR based Coronavirus Freedom Passport to determine if you’re COVID-19 innocent. If found to be COVID-19 positive you may be barred from entering pubs, schools and workplaces.

Commons Project

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Clinton Foundation have developed a series of COVID apps which will tightly control your post-covid life.

The initiative is launched by non-profit trust Commons Project Foundation which is part of the World Economic Forum.

The Commons Project include three COVID apps – CommonHealth, COVIDcheck and CommonPass.

Together, they will collect, store and monitor your health data based on which the apps will decide whether you are eligible to travel, study, go to office, etc.

Invisible Quantum Vaccine Tattoo

A project funded by Bill Gates aims to deliver an invisible quantum tattoo hidden in the coronavirus vaccine for storing your vaccination history.

The researchers showed that their new dye, which consists of nanocrystals called quantum dots, can remain for at least five years under the skin, where it emits near-infrared light that can be detected by a specially equipped smartphone.

Digital Health Card

The Indian government is planning to launch a mandatory digital health card modeled on Bill Gates’ concept.

Under the ‘One Nation One Health Card’ scheme, a person’s medical history records, including all the treatments and tests that the person has undergone, will be digitally saved in this card.

Hospitals, clinics, and doctors will all be linked to a central server. The move is aimed at mapping the health records of every citizen of the country in a digital format.

Electronic Tags for Tracking Behavioural Activity

After AI robots to enforce mandatory face mask rules, Singapore rolled-out COVID-19 electronic tags for tracking behavioral activity to enforce quarantine.

If you attempt to leave home, it will alert the authorities, following which there maybe a fine of S$10,000 or six months of prison or both.

GM Tomatoes As Edible Coronavirus Vaccine

Scientists in Mexico are growing genetically modified tomatoes as edible coronavirus vaccine.

A research group at a Mexican university is using bioinformatics and computational genetic engineering to identify candidate antigens for a vaccine that can be expressed in tomato plants.

Eating the fruit from these plants would then confer immunity against COVID-19, the scientists claim.

Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a vaccination based digital identity program funded by Bill Gates and implemented by Mastercard and GAVI, that will soon link your biometric digital identity to your vaccination records.

The program said to “evolve as you evolve” is part of the Global War on Cash and has the potential dual use for the purposes of surveillance and “predictive policing” based on your vaccination history.

Those who may not wish to be vaccinated may be locked out of the system based on their trust score.

RFID based COVI PASS

The UK government is preparing to rollout COVI PASS – Biometric RFID enabled Coronavirus Digital Health Passports to monitor nearly every aspect of citizens’ lives in the name of strengthening public health management.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Freedom Articles

Related Articles

6 February 2021

22 April 2021

22 April 2021The original source of this article is GreatGameIndiaCopyright © Great Game India, GreatGameIndia, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-passports-planned-before-pandemic-began/5750611