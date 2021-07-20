Video: Breaking Discovery! What COVID Injections Do to Your Blood! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!

By Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters

Global Research, July 20, 2021Stew Peters Show 15 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Photographic proof!

The shots being referred to as ‘vaccines’ are absolutely poisonous, and the proof is now here!

Dr. Jane Ruby appears at Stew Peters Show with another bombshell report. UK doctors now have indisputable proof showing exactly what these shots are doing to your blood.

Watch the interview below.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Shutterstock

Related Articles

13 July 2021

10 May 2021

12 July 2021The original source of this article is Stew Peters ShowCopyright © Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters, Stew Peters Show, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-breaking-discovery-what-covid-injections-do-your-blood-doctor-releases-horrific-findings/5750573