Video: US Drone Allegedly Strikes ‘Resistance’ Groups, as Chaos in the Kurdish Regions Never Ends

The United States has been subject to shelling and IED attacks regularly, following its June 27th attack on positions of Iraqi and Syrian ‘resistance’ groups.

Washington’s responses were much more seldom.

However, on July 18 a suspect US strike targeted the border line between Syria and Iraq where Iranian-backed forces are known to be deployed.

The pinpoint strike destroyed a Toyota pickup truck of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

No human losses were reported as a result of the strike.Video Player 00:0003:30

The UAE-based al-Arabiya TV network reported that the targeted truck was loaded with weapons and ammunition.

However, sources close to the PMU said that the truck was carrying logistic supplies.

Syria’s state outlet, SANA, reported that the attack had been carried out by a US combat drone.

This isn’t the first incident of this kind.

On May 22, a combat drone targeted a vehicle in the western region of Iraq, near the border line with Syria.

The vehicle, also a Toyota pickup truck, was allegedly carrying weapons.

Late on July 13, a similar strike targeted a military crossing at the border.

Very little is known about the strikes, but it is suspected that the US carried out all of them via combat drones.

The United States’ convoys are regularly targeted by IEDs all throughout Iraq, and there’s seldom been any human injuries.

On July 17th, Turkey, Washington’s ally, had one of its convoys targeted in Iraq.

As a result, two Turkish soldiers were injured in the IED strike, alongside with one member of the Kurdish Asayish force.

The Turkish military, which has been combating the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq for many years now, maintains a large military camp in Zilkan.

It carries out frequent operations against the Kurdish groups in the nearby areas, despite constant condemnations by the Iraqi government.

While the groups behind the US attacks are unknown and the PMU is suspected, the attack on Turkey was likely carried out by the PKK.

The PKK could be considered a group allied to the United States.

This is due to the fact that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are mostly comprised of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), and according to the CIA, the YPG is the Syria wing of the PKK.

In Syria, the SDF is fighting against ISIS, sometimes even in joint operations with the US.

Late on July 16, the US-led coalition and the SDF carried out a successful counter-terrorism operation in the town of Diban in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Meanwhile, the SDF are frequently targeted not only by Turkey, but also by the various tribes in the areas under their control in northeastern Syria.

The various situations along the Iraqi-Syrian border, as well as in the Kurdish regions of both countries, are incredibly chaotic, with many conditional alliances that are barely holding the status quo.

All sides are reportedly trying to contain ISIS, who are however somehow able to continue attacking.

