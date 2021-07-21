18,928 DEAD, 1.8 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, July 21, 2021Health Impact News

As many countries around the world now begin another round of lockdowns, and take steps to cut off citizens from social life if they do not consent to receive one of the deadly COVID-19 shots and carry around some kind of identification that marks them as “vaccinated,” (See: Mapping Tyranny: The Countries Where Vaccination Is Mandatory) the death tolls following these injections continue to rapidly increase.

Yesterday we reported about an alleged whistleblower with the U.S. CDC who is claiming that there have been at least 45,000 deaths reported within 3 days of receiving the injections, and that this information is being suppressed. See:

And yet, most people around the world still seem to be completely ignorant regarding how many deaths following COVID-19 injections are actually being recorded by government health agencies, as the corporate media around the world for the most part is not allowed to cover these verifiable statistics showing unprecedented amounts of deaths and crippling injuries following these shots, all of which are still in the experimental phase and have not even completed Phase 3 trials yet.

What we are witnessing is quite clearly a worldwide genocide and the implementation of a plan to reduce the world’s population.

Never before in modern, or even ancient history, have governments around the world acted in unison to force a medical procedure upon all their populations, and silence all dissenters who try to sound the warning alarm, which include tens of thousands of doctors and scientists.

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 18,928 fatalities, and 1,823,219 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 17, 2021 there are 18,928 deaths and 1,823,219 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (904,609) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through July 17, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 8,939 deaths and 695,332 injuries to 17/07/2021

19,163 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 107 deaths

16,713 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,271 deaths

151 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 12 deaths

8,784 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths

376 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

10,408 Eye disorders incl. 20 deaths

63,537 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 403 deaths

188,523 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,643 deaths

657 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 38 deaths

7,639 Immune system disorders incl. 45 deaths

21,627 Infections and infestations incl. 886 deaths

8,215 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 130 deaths

17,151 Investigations incl. 304 deaths

5,143 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 164 deaths

96,554 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths

451 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 30 deaths

125,160 Nervous system disorders incl. 958 deaths

586 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 18 deaths

128 Product issues

12,310 Psychiatric disorders incl. 119 deaths

2,210 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 137 deaths

5,923 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

30,071 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,057 deaths

33,254 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 81 deaths

1,114 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths

463 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths

19,021 Vascular disorders incl. 361 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 5,109 deaths and 188,917 injuries to 17/07/2021

3,401 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 42 deaths

5,427 Cardiac disorders incl. 558 deaths

78 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths

2,400 Ear and labyrinth disorders

144 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

2,996 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths

16,461 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 189 deaths

50,799 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,080 deaths

307 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 18 deaths

1,567 Immune system disorders incl. 6 deaths

5,560 Infections and infestations incl. 308 deaths

4,134 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 97 deaths

3,853 Investigations incl. 98 deaths

1,902 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 113 deaths

23,555 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 97 deaths

225 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 22 deaths

34,026 Nervous system disorders incl. 513 deaths

391 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths

33 Product issues

3,810 Psychiatric disorders incl. 88 deaths

1,202 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 78 deaths

1,203 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

8,513 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 489 deaths

9,995 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 39 deaths

845 Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths

636 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 48 deaths

5,454 Vascular disorders incl. 188 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 4,200 deaths and 887,314 injuries to 17/07/2021

10,414 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 175 deaths

14,055 Cardiac disorders incl. 487 deaths

118 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

10,167 Ear and labyrinth disorders

385 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

15,321 Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths

89,087 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 202 deaths

235,935 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,075 deaths

664 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 37 deaths

3,510 Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths

20,564 Infections and infestations incl. 262 deaths

9,562 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 104 deaths

19,221 Investigations incl. 98 deaths

10,674 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 55 deaths

136,186 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 55 deaths

411 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 10 deaths

187,160 Nervous system disorders incl. 670 deaths

328 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

128 Product issues incl. 1 death

16,607 Psychiatric disorders incl. 36 deaths

3,169 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 36 deaths

10,364 Reproductive system and breast disorders

30,368 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 492 deaths

40,721 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 26 deaths

923 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

873 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 17 deaths

20,399 Vascular disorders incl. 311 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 680 deaths and 51,656 injuries to 17/07/2021

461 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 21 deaths

747 Cardiac disorders incl. 81 deaths

18 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

289 Ear and labyrinth disorders

14 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

598 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

5,021 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 28 deaths

13,775 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 163 deaths

71 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths

199 Immune system disorders incl. 3 deaths

744 Infections and infestations incl. 19 deaths

467 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 9 deaths

2,710 Investigations incl. 48 deaths

259 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 12 deaths

8,905 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 20 deaths

20 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 1 death

11,093 Nervous system disorders incl. 86 deaths

16 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

13 Product issues

546 Psychiatric disorders incl. 6 deaths

177 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths

258 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,646 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 53 deaths

1,382 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths

106 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

429 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths

1,692 Vascular disorders incl. 73 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Related Articles

20 July 2021

21 July 2021

15 March 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/18928-dead-1-8-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/5750722