18,928 DEAD, 1.8 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, July 21, 2021Health Impact News

As many countries around the world now begin another round of lockdowns, and take steps to cut off citizens from social life if they do not consent to receive one of the deadly COVID-19 shots and carry around some kind of identification that marks them as “vaccinated,” (See: Mapping Tyranny: The Countries Where Vaccination Is Mandatory) the death tolls following these injections continue to rapidly increase.

Yesterday we reported about an alleged whistleblower with the U.S. CDC who is claiming that there have been at least 45,000 deaths reported within 3 days of receiving the injections, and that this information is being suppressed. See:

Attorney Files Lawsuit Against CDC Based on “Sworn Declaration” from Whistleblower Claiming 45,000 Deaths are Reported to VAERS – All Within 3 Days of COVID-19 Shots

And yet, most people around the world still seem to be completely ignorant regarding how many deaths following COVID-19 injections are actually being recorded by government health agencies, as the corporate media around the world for the most part is not allowed to cover these verifiable statistics showing unprecedented amounts of deaths and crippling injuries following these shots, all of which are still in the experimental phase and have not even completed Phase 3 trials yet.

What we are witnessing is quite clearly a worldwide genocide and the implementation of a plan to reduce the world’s population.

Never before in modern, or even ancient history, have governments around the world acted in unison to force a medical procedure upon all their populations, and silence all dissenters who try to sound the warning alarm, which include tens of thousands of doctors and scientists.

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 18,928 fatalities, and 1,823,219 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 17, 2021 there are 18,928 deaths and 1,823,219 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (904,609) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through July 17, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 8,939 deathand 695,332 injuries to 17/07/2021

  • 19,163   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 107 deaths
  • 16,713   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,271 deaths
  • 151        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 8,784     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 376        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 10,408   Eye disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 63,537   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 403 deaths
  • 188,523 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,643 deaths
  • 657        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 38 deaths
  • 7,639     Immune system disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 21,627   Infections and infestations incl. 886 deaths
  • 8,215     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 130 deaths
  • 17,151   Investigations incl. 304 deaths
  • 5,143     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 164 deaths
  • 96,554   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
  • 451        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 30 deaths
  • 125,160 Nervous system disorders incl. 958 deaths
  • 586        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 18 deaths
  • 128        Product issues
  • 12,310   Psychiatric disorders incl. 119 deaths
  • 2,210     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 137 deaths
  • 5,923     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 30,071   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,057 deaths
  • 33,254   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 81 deaths
  • 1,114     Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
  • 463        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths
  • 19,021   Vascular disorders incl. 361 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 5,109 deathand 188,917 injuries to 17/07/2021

  • 3,401     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 42 deaths
  • 5,427     Cardiac disorders incl. 558 deaths
  • 78           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 2,400     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 144        Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 2,996     Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 16,461   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 189 deaths
  • 50,799   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,080 deaths
  • 307        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 1,567     Immune system disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 5,560     Infections and infestations incl. 308 deaths
  • 4,134     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 97 deaths
  • 3,853     Investigations incl. 98 deaths
  • 1,902     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 113 deaths
  • 23,555   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 97 deaths
  • 225        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 22 deaths
  • 34,026   Nervous system disorders incl. 513 deaths
  • 391        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths
  • 33           Product issues
  • 3,810     Psychiatric disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 1,202     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 78 deaths
  • 1,203     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 8,513     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 489 deaths
  • 9,995     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 39 deaths
  • 845        Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths
  • 636        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 48 deaths
  • 5,454     Vascular disorders incl. 188 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca4,200 deathand 887,314 injuries to 17/07/2021

  • 10,414   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 175 deaths
  • 14,055   Cardiac disorders incl. 487 deaths
  • 118        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 10,167   Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 385        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 15,321   Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 89,087   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 202 deaths
  • 235,935 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,075 deaths
  • 664        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 37 deaths
  • 3,510     Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 20,564   Infections and infestations incl. 262 deaths
  • 9,562     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 104 deaths
  • 19,221   Investigations incl. 98 deaths
  • 10,674   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 136,186 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 411        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 10 deaths
  • 187,160 Nervous system disorders incl. 670 deaths
  • 328        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
  • 128        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 16,607   Psychiatric disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 3,169     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 10,364   Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 30,368   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 492 deaths
  • 40,721   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 26 deaths
  • 923        Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 873        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 17 deaths
  • 20,399   Vascular disorders incl. 311 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson680 deaths and 51,656 injuries to 17/07/2021

  • 461        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 747        Cardiac disorders incl. 81 deaths
  • 18           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 289        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 14           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 598        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 5,021     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 28 deaths
  • 13,775   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 163 deaths
  • 71           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 199        Immune system disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 744        Infections and infestations incl. 19 deaths
  • 467        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 9 deaths
  • 2,710     Investigations incl. 48 deaths
  • 259        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 8,905     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 20           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 1 death
  • 11,093   Nervous system disorders incl. 86 deaths
  • 16           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 13           Product issues
  • 546        Psychiatric disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 177        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 258        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,646     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 1,382     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 106        Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 429        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths
  • 1,692     Vascular disorders incl. 73 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

15 March 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian ShilhavyHealth Impact News, 2021

