Insanity, American Academy of Pediatrics Pushes Masks for All Children Over 2-Years Old Returning to School or Daycare

It appears the ideologues who installed Biden recognize they are forever bound to their dependency on COVID-19 as a tool to retain control.

Over the past 18-months, the various healthcare institutions of the U.S. government and private healthcare industry have suffered a catastrophic collapse in credibility as it relates to COVID-19. The scale of the propaganda, visible hypocrisies, transparent lies, insane dictates and fiats combined with their collective denial of common sense mitigation efforts has led to an awakening of the institutions as nothing more than politically motivated by ideology. Now, they are taking it to another level.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is now recommending that all children over 2-years-old must wear masks next school year regardless of vaccination status. Students over age 2 and staff should wear face masks regardless of coronavirus vaccination status as “a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines.” (read more)

A reasonable person might think that with all the evidence showing incredible psychological harm to young people who are becoming increasingly isolated, the AAP would halt their participation in the propaganda. Alas, the opposite is true. This is abusive behavior now.

*

