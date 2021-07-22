5,522 People have Died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in Scotland according to Public Health Scotland

Public Health Scotland have revealed that 5,522 people have died within twenty-eight days of having a Covid-19 vaccine within the past 6 months in Scotland alone.

By The Daily Expose

July 22, 2021

Due to dozens of freedom of information requests being made, asking Public Health Scotland (PHS) to provide the current total number of deaths of any individual who has died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, PHS decided the best way forward was to publish the information routinely and periodically within their Covid-19 statistical report.

