Graphene Oxide Particles in Covid mRNA “Vaccines” Causing Magnetism?

By Theara Truth news

Global Research, July 22, 2021Theara Truth news

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

This article was translated from French by the author (revised by Global Research), first published by Mondialisation.ca.

The original article in French is entitled:

Des « vaccins » au nanoGraphène, super magnétique, pour l’Intelligence artificielle et l’Internet des corps

Par Theara TruthNews, 11 juillet 2021

***

According to Theara Truth, the COVID-19 “vaccines” may contain graphene oxide, a substance which has been used in medicine – medical research for several years.

This informative article includes numerous internet links (scientific studies and videos) demonstrating the magnetism in men and women that can be caused by the vaccination. Scientific experts have investigated this strange phenomenon affecting people who have been vaccinated, Independent teams have analyzed the contents of the vaccine in laboratories.

The AFP Factual website tried to deny the facts of magnetism despite the extensive scientific research on this question.

AFP underlines among other things that the scientific expert

“To support her remarks, Jane Ruby shows screenshots of documents from a German company, Chemicell, and assures us, citing her, that “magnetofection reagents are being developed. , designed and intended, for research “, and should not be used “for any drug intended for humans “…

AFP quotes other experts who deny the phenomenon including those pertaining to Big Pharma’s Pfizer which markets its mRNA vaccine worldwide.

Should we trust a company which in 2009 was indicted by the US Department of Justice for Fraudulent Marketing

It is worth noting that the face masks containing graphene have been recalled in Canada.

Mondialisation.ca invites you to read this article and consult the documents cited by the author.

***

At the end of April I wrote an article entitled ‘The human bomb’: the effects of the ‘vaccines’ on those who are not vaccinated” (for further details see article in French cited below), which described a process of contamination of the unvaccinated’ by ‘transmission of something’, allegedly the S protein [spike], particularly affecting women and the reproductive system, supported by thousands of testimonials from women, articles and scientific papers on ‘self-disseminating’ vaccines.

The article in French was entitled: La bombe humaine: effets de la « vaccination » ARNM sur les personnes non vaccinées?

Is this a “simple” phenomenon of “excretion” ie. because the spike proteins are transmitted physically, by the air or the skin? That remains to be proven!

I should mention, however that Dr. Carrie Madej, as well as myself, were already talking about FREQUENCIES as the real factor in this possible “transmission”.

The following diagram describes what is happening with the vaccination.

And here is what is happening with the people who are vaccinated.

To watch the video, click HERE. (or screen below)VIDEO

Certain facts are already proven, others are hypotheses, result of connections from all the elements of research – in my files – and of links with official documents.

We have seen hundreds of videos of people “vaccinated” putting magnets and metal objects on the vaccinated upper arm or sometimes on their foreheads. We can thus observe in these videos that:

Magnets stick.

Metal objects also stick.

Smart phones stick …

This is not “fake”. We can see that this is actually happening, as for example in these videos:

There are more and more videos which confirm the phenomenon, namely that vaccinated people experience an unusual electromagnetic effect.

Far from being a mere idea, this effect is tested by placing metal, spoons, forks, a magnet, and even a cell phone at the inoculation site. They stick to the skin of the vaccinated person.

The Dr. Pedro Chavez did an interview on the subject (in Spanish, translated into English): scroll down:

“There are more and more videos and therefore more and more vaccinated people who then suffer from an unusual effect of electromagnetism. Far from being a mere idea, this effect is tested by placing metal, spoons, forks, a magnet, and even a cell phone at the inoculation site. They adhere to the skin of the vaccinated person. Mexican doctor Pedro Chavez, who has treated and registered several patients suffering from this phenomenon (see below), says no one can explain what it may be or what causes it, all is speculation. Are the places magnetized too: the arms, the neck, the area under the collarbone, the forehead? It is also striking that this effect has been produced in patients who were vaccinated against influenza last year.

Chavez believes that to find out what happens to them, it is necessary to carry out numerous studies in the organism of magnetized people armed with frequency meters. He proposes to do them even in places where there are 5G antennas, antennas that will be activated between June and July. Very interesting conversation with the colonel and also a medical doctor Pedro Chavez. »(Extract from the text in Spanish, Translated with www.DeepL.com ) (1) Source: Madrid Market Magazine

As doctors, we are faced with the biological damage caused by vaccines, there are very extensive studies on the subject, but here we are faced with the electrophysical damage, that is, ferric particles and electromagnetism. of these particles.

On Uno TV de Mexico, the magnet is said to be fake. And, Maldita, a fact checker published that we put a magnet in their armpit and that this magnet is the one that attracted the metal particle (Hahaha…). And another said we put glue on them so that the magnet or the metal stays there. There is no one more blind than the one who does not want to see.

(source. Translated with www.DeepL.com/ )Links: Rumble | LoveoTV

To watch the other videos, click HERE

Objects that stick to people. Reality or fiction?

Scientific study on the electromagnetism of people vaccinated in Luxembourg:

Summary and conclusion of the survey work carried out by Amar Goudjil (European forum for vaccine vigilance / mamer, June 06, 2021)

In recent months, hundreds of amateur videos have popped up everywhere on social networks featuring people who have visibly become electromagnetic following vaccination. In any case, this is what we can observe.

After many questions were asked to us by a certain number of our members on this effect of electromagnetism “supposed” appearing in the vaccinated subjects, our association made the decision to take a concrete interest in this subject, to say the least intriguing.

So is this effect real or is it just a rambling?

This survey, of a statistical and sociological nature on this “supposed” electromagnetism effect and which is in question here, raises three important questions:

1. Is it true that people experience an electromagnetic effect after being vaccinated?

2. If so, is it true that only vaccinated individuals exhibit this effect?

3. What is the nature of the substance in the vaccine vial injected into individuals which is causing this electromagnetic effect?

In an attempt to answer these questions, the investigation was entrusted to one of the members of the association. This is the person responsible for dealing with demographic and sociological issues quickly opening a thorough and public inquiry into the exact and real composition of these so-called vaccines.

In summary:

To the question, is it true that people exhibit an effect of electromagnetism after having undergone at least one act of vaccination?

The answer is yes. Indeed, individuals become very electromagnetic on the injection zone at a minimum.

To the question, what is injected into individuals and which causes this effect?

We answer that it is up to the governments and authorities responsible for public health and the health of Luxembourgers to answer this question because it is they who, upstream, have taken the heavy decision to “vaccinate” healthy populations. using “vaccines” still in the experimental stage and of which, during clinical trials, all hamsters died.

We will not answer here for the responsibility of each other but it is certain that if superparamagnetic nanoparticles (magnetic beads) entered into the composition of these vaccines, on an experimental basis or for any reason whatsoever, (which have been reserved for anticancer therapies), so it is urgent to request an update, as soon as possible, from the pharmaceutical laboratories and the health authorities who have given their authorization for the implementation of the marketing of these injections.

It is up to toxicologists and pharmacologists who are now responsible for discovering the origins and causes of these magnetic attraction effects observed on vaccinated subjects and it is up to the politicians, who are responsible for the health of the citizens of this country to request very quickly the opening of an in-depth and public inquiry into the exact and real composition of these said vaccines.

(Click the Report to read it in full).

To visit the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance website, click HERE.

*

Of course, it seems obvious that something that has strong electromagnetic properties, ranging from a “mild” to a very strong effect, has been injected (without acknowledgment) into these messenger RNA vaccines, with the aim of “boosting the passage of messenger RNA into the cell by magnetofection”. [magnetofection: a method of transfection that uses magnetic fields to concentrate particles containing nucleic acid in target cells.]

For more information, visit this site: chemicell.com

We have since learned that it is scientifically possible to inject programmable EMF nanoparticles into vaccines or drug delivery systems.

We have found several scientific papers proving that it is feasible and that it can even lead to dopamine dependence in rats which are ‘magnetized’ in the brain and then placed in a high EMF environment where dopamine is produced, and no ‘happy’ in an environment without EMF (think ‘smart cities’).

The principle is called ‘magnetofection:

A “daring” new method uses a magnetized protein to activate brain cells in a rapid, reversible and non-invasive way.

American researchers have developed a new method to control brain circuits associated with complex animal behaviors, using genetic engineering to create a magnetized protein that remotely activates specific groups of nerve cells.

Understanding how the brain generates behavior is one of the ultimate goals of neuroscience – and one of their most difficult questions. In recent years, researchers have developed a number of methods that allow them to remotely control specific groups of neurons and probe the functioning of neural circuits.

(…)

Several previous studies have shown that proteins in nerve cells that are activated by heat and mechanical pressure can be genetically engineered to become sensitive to radio waves and magnetic fields, attaching them to an iron-storing protein called ferritin, or to inorganic paramagnetic particles. These methods represent an important advance – they have, for example, already been used to regulate the level of glucose in the blood of mice – but they involve multiple components which must be introduced separately.

Next, the researchers inserted the Magneto DNA sequence into the genome of a virus, along with the gene encoding the green fluorescent protein and regulatory DNA sequences that cause the construct to be expressed only in specific types. neurons. They then injected the virus into the brains of mice, targeting the entorhinal cortex, and dissected the brains of the animals to identify cells that fluoresce green. Using microelectrodes, they then showed that applying a magnetic field to brain slices activated Magneto so that cells produce nerve impulses.

(theguardian.com) Translated with www.DeepL.com

Using their method, published last year in Nature, biologists can turn neurons in a living animal on or off at will – quickly, repeatedly, and without an implant – by modifying cells to make them receptive to radio waves or to a magnetic field:

Flick a Switch in the Head Using new technology, scientists are able to wirelessly control mouse brain cells with the push of a button. The first thing they did was make the mice hungry. (Source: The Rockefeller University )

Nanographene is possibly the nanotechnology used:

Proof of injected nanotechnology:

Thanks to the scientists of Quinta columna, we can observe that these injected nanomagnets are based on graphene nanoxide: La Quinta Columna: Analysis of a vaccine vial confirms the presence of graphene nanoparticles

Note: further testing with more vaccine samples is underway and will be published soon.

See also the following references:

” Urgent announcement: COVID-19 is caused by graphene oxide introduced into the body in several ways “, June 25, 2021.

COVID vaccines in all their variants, AstraZeca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, etc., also contain a considerable dose of graphene oxide nanoparticles. This is the result of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy, among other techniques used by various public universities in our country.

La Quinta Columna: “Graphene oxide has its absorption band in 5G“.

“They discovered that graphene oxide nanoparticles are actually compatible with neurons and other brain cells. Graphene oxide nanotubes seek out and attach to synapses.

Graphene nanoparticles were excitable by frequencies in subjects. To be more precise: graphene nanoparticles find resonance in the 41.6 GHz microwave frequency of 5G technology. (Source: orwell.city)

The supporters of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, are promoting the so-called “Fourth Technological Revolution” based on bio-digital nanotechnology, genetics, brain implants, as well as the “fusion of humans with the artificial intelligence” (transhumanism). ( latribune.fr )

Graphene nano particles, is also a European project of millions of euros (the Graphene Flagship )

AstraZeneca is part of the Graphene Flagship. BUT the Graphene Flagship is also linked to: The “Human Brain Project”

“Graphene sensors read low frequency neural waves associated with distinct brain states”

“A biocompatible graphene-based implant safely measures and predicts brain states”

See the website graphene-flagship.eu and Soothing the symptoms of anxiety with graphene oxide (Relieving symptoms of anxiety through the graphene oxide)

Graphene oxide interacts with the part of the brain responsible for forming fear-related memories, which cause anxiety. It doesn’t work like a drug, by inhibiting receptor function – on the contrary, it temporarily shuts down the whole mechanism long enough to disrupt fear-related pathology in the brain, without damaging it, ”Ballerini continues. Graphene oxide interrupts signals from anxiety-related neurons without affecting surrounding neurons or cells. In other words, it just “turns off” communications between specific neurons. (Translation from English, source: graphene-flagship.eu )

(It reminds me of the ‘soma’ in The Brave New Word! No more anxiety, all calm and docile ..)

The ‘Human Brain Project ”

This common space, supported by the GSMA and the European Commission and organized by ICFO, will showcase innovative commercial applications and the most recent prototypes in the fields of graphene, neuroscience, artificial intelligence and personalized drug development. (see this and this)And see this link:

Magnetism Plays Key Roles in DARPA Research to Develop Brain-Machine Interface without Surgery (Magnetism plays a key role in DARPA research to develop a brain-machine interface without surgery)

Graphene is a super electromagnetic conductor , now used in medicine, acting on the BRAIN .

“Inbrain Neuroelectronics is developing a minimally invasive intelligent neural interface which, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the use of big data, will have the ability to read and modulate brain activity, to detect biomarkers specific to therapy and elicit adaptive responses for optimal results in personalized neurological therapies. The investment will allow the company to conduct trials and solidify the safety of graphene as a new standard of care and medical attention in neurotechnology.” (Www.graphene-info.com)

GRAPHENE for vaccines

See this.

They tell you everything, but can you see?

Ray Kurzweil [American author, engineer, researcher, and futurist] predicts that humans will become hybrids in the 2030s. This means that our brains will be able to connect directly to the Cloud, where there will be thousands of computers, and that these computers will increase our current intelligence. According to him, the brain will be connected via nanorobots, tiny robots made from strands of DNA: “Our thinking will then be a hybrid of biological and non-biological thinking,” he said. (money.cnn.com)

The UK Ministry of Defense says:

“The ethical outlook on human augmentation is going to change and it could happen quickly. There might be a moral obligation to increase people, especially in cases where it promotes well-being or protects us from new threats. ” (www.fromrome.info)

On September 24, 2020, Boris Johnson made a statement on vaccines, nanotechnologies, and the New World Order:

Coming back to the ‘transmission’ of something to the ‘unvaccinated’, I have been thinking for weeks that it is more a question of poisoning and ‘transmission by toxic EMFs emitted by these nanomagneto graphene particles, and not because of a “physical spike protein” that would come out intact like a super ghost to attack the body nearby, flying from their mouths to your nose (not necessary), but mainly because of these magnetic nanos.

A British doctor makes an interesting synthesis: nanomagnetic particles manage to cross the blood-brain barrier and are lodged in the brain. (www.brighteon.com)

Watch in English: British doctor – Experimental Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ and genocide.

I urgently share the following hypothesis on how experimental injections of Covid-19 can injure and kill, in the hope that I may somehow help stop this attempted mass genocide. I don’t believe it was an accident and I’ll explain why.

I am a British doctor. My hypothesis is that the experimental Covid-19 mRNA injections contain a magnetized nanoparticle attached to the mRNA, which crosses the blood-brain barrier and is then attracted to the brain, especially midline structures. I further hypothesize that two elements facilitate the passage of magnetized mRNA to the brain: local temperature effects due to electromagnetic radiation and an artificial network such as a hydrogel. I will now explain why I propose this hypothesis.

Source: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/vaxxines–genocide.htm

What’s going on?

a) SOMETHING goes from person to person

b) or NOT really, but the FREQUENCY at which it is transmitted, passing, and / or WELL that frequency can be deployed ANYWHERE.

In Russian, US and European medicine, also the great pioneers of frequencies, electromagnetic fields, in army studies, we know that any frequency corresponds to an organ or a disease or a specific symptom or a pathogen. It can be used to heal or destroy anyone.

See :

1976 NAVAL MEDICAL RESEARCH REPORT

3,700 REFERENCES ON THE BIOLOGICAL EFFECTS OF MICROWAVE RADIATION

Bibliography of recalled biological phenomena (“effects”}) and clinical manifestations attributed to microwave and radio-frequency radiation: compilation and integration of the report and of seven supplements

Source: ehtrust.org/

This is used in electromagnetic wars. (riskgroupllc.com)

So what is this scientific witchcraft for? Magnetic nanos are used to push messenger RNA deeper into cells and produce more ‘spike proteins’ [Spike]?

Yes, very possible, but who can prove it to us? Have unvaccinated ‘contaminated’ people been analyzed for the spike protein invading their cells? No.

The point is, these injections change the electromagnetic field of the unconscious victims of the jabs.

“Recently, magnetically reactive HYDROGEL, as a type of smart hydrogels, has been introduced in biomedical applications to enhance the biological activities of cells, tissues or organs. This is mainly attributed to its magnetic reactivity to the EXTERNAL magnetic field and to obtaining functional structures to remotely regulate the physical, biochemical and mechanical properties of the medium surrounding cells, tissues or organs. “

Source

See also another related study

Conclusion

The ‘Vaccine’ which is not a vaccine, has nothing to do with the ‘virus’, with a ‘cure’ which ‘protects’.

Many people around the World are now fully aware of the trend in post-vaccine deaths and injuries. The most recent figures are the following

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 17 July 2021 – 18,928 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1.8 million injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 7 July 2021 -1,470 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1 million injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 9 July 2021 – 10,991 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 2 million injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 31,389 Covid-19 injection related deaths and almost 5 million injuries reported so far in July 2021.

Nota Bene: It is important to be aware that the official figures above (reported to the health authorities) are but a small percentage of the actual figures.

Only between 1% and 15% of post-vaccine victims are reported.

Nanographene, even inhaled, is very toxic and linked among other things to the formation of thromboses, pulmonary fibrosis, brain damage, loss of smell and taste!

See this and this.

What is the purpose of installing nano graphene in the human body? (if he/she survives)

“Graphene is the most likely nanoparticle for the manufacture of biomedical sensors for biodetection, bioimaging and therapeutic use, due to some of its stimulating qualities such as remarkable ability to process in aqueous media, functional surface properties, surface enhanced Raman scattering, cell growth capacity and certainty of biocompatibility. This study highlights the state of the art and the future prospects of graphene for its use as a sensor in miniaturized and biomedical detection devices for bioimaging, biodetection and diagnostic applications. ” Source

There is another significant (gigantic) goal which is being pursued:

“there is the fact that these ‘nanomagneto’ of Graphene, these ‘bio sensors’, can respond and communicate with an external EMF signal” in their own words, and can be used for ‘neuro modulation’ (Article and video, la Quinta Columna, see this.

And without ‘internal sender receivers, how could 5G’ read minds?

THEY SAY: 5G is a technology that can ‘read’ thoughts’ and ‘insert thoughts’.

The Chilean president Sebastian Pinera has stated that:

“Machines will be able to insert thoughts and feelings thanks to 5G. “

Watch the video in Spanish with English subtitles here. or click screen below.

An undisclosed goal, a secret in the hands of the transhumanist technocratic elites?

Translation by the author. Revised and edited by Global Research.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

All images in this article are from Theara Truth News

Related Articles

7 July 2021

17 July 2021

7 July 2021The original source of this article is Theara Truth newsCopyright © Theara Truth news, Theara Truth news, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-in-covid-vaccines-causing-magnetism/5750474