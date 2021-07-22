Jaime C.

Video. Planet Lockdown. The Most Devastating Crisis In Modern History: Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

By A.J. Langguth and Vaccine Choice Canada

Global Research, July 22, 2021Vaccine Choice Canada 4 July 2021

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic Michel Chossudovsky recognized how this was being deliberately engineered to be The Most Devastating Crisis in Human History.

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

Link to Global Research – The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis.

To view click the screen

26 August 2016The original source of this article is Vaccine Choice CanadaCopyright © A.J. Langguth and Vaccine Choice CanadaVaccine Choice Canada, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/planet-lockdown-the-most-devastating-crisis-in-modern-history-michel-chossudovsky/5750861

