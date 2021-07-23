Is U.S-NATO Collaborating With Islamic State IS-Daesh In Afghanistan? Russia’s Foreign Ministry

Facts point to interaction between US, Islamic State in Afghanistan — Russian diplomat

By Rick Rozoff

Global Research, July 23, 2021ANTI-BELLUM A Journal Of NATO’s Threat To World Peace 22 July 2021

Russia is aware of unmarked helicopters conducting flights in areas, where IS militants were active, particularly in Afghanistan’s north, the diplomat emphasized. According to Afghan sources, this is how terrorists received reinforcements and evacuated the wounded, as well as dead bodies, Zakharova stressed. “It would have been impossible to carry out such activities unbeknownst to the US and NATO forces that had complete control of Afghanistan’s airspace,” she explained.

Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said earlier during an online event hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club that Russia had received information about specific facts related to the US-led coalition’s cooperation with the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

1 February 2019The original source of this article is ANTI-BELLUM A Journal Of NATO’s Threat To World PeaceCopyright © Rick Rozoff, ANTI-BELLUM A Journal Of NATO’s Threat To World Peace, 2021

