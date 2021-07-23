Vaccinated Against COVID-19. The Micro-Blood Clots

By Bill Sardi

Global Research, July 23, 2021LewRockwell.com 22 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

.

Depending upon which source of information you believe, your life is in the balance if you make the wrong decision about COVID-19 vaccination.

A problem with what I write today is that the information below, which is essential to know to maintain health following COVID-19 vaccination, may induce more fear and anxiety, which is what is driving the pandemic and the misdirected decisions over COVID-19 vaccination. I’ll explain more about this below.

According to Our World Data as of July 20, 2021, 161 million Americans are fully vaccinated out of a population of ~328 million (49.1%).

It is difficult to understand why anyone would immunize, not with a vaccine, but a 5-times gain-of-function bioweapon, which is what the COVID-19 RNA/DNA vaccines are. But the news media is running a fright campaign that causes people to make health decisions out of fear.

Trillions of spike protein gene packages released

Immediately following vaccination trillions of gene packages will be released from the deltoid muscle where the vaccine needle entered your arm, and will end up wreaking havoc in your blood vessels.

Canadian cardiologist Dr. Charles Hoffe explains the blood clotting threat these vaccines pose:

“The blood clots we hear about which the media claim are very rare are the big blood clots which are the ones that cause strokes and show up on CT scans, MRI, etc. The clots I’m talking about are microscopic and too small to find on any scan. They can thus only be detected using the D-dimer test.”

More than half of Dr. Hoffe’s patients had abnormal D-dimer tests after an COVID-19 RNA shot. A D-dimer test measures the amount of degraded fibrin in the blood, that along with blood platelets, seals wounds.

Dr. Hoffe warns these micro-clots harm tissues in the brain, lungs, spinal cord and heart, tissues and organs that cannot not regenerate. Permanent damage results.

Dr. Hoffe (paraphrased): “When the COVID-vaccine is injected into your arm, we now know that only 25% stays in your arm (deltoid muscle) and the other 75% is literally collected by the lymphatic system and fed into the blood circulation. These packages of messenger RNA, in a single dose of Moderna vaccine, for example, there are 40 trillion of these messenger RNA packages injected into your system. These particles absorb into blood capillaries. (Capillaries are the connectors between the red hoses –(arteries) and the blue hoses (veins).

The body detects these gene packages which enter the cells and each gene can generate spike proteins. Your blood vessel system is abnormally turned into a spike protein-making factory. Your body recognizes these spike proteins as foreign and makes antibodies against them. Spike protein then permanently becomes part of the cell wall that lines your blood vessels (called the vascular endothelium).

These spiky proteins stick out, white blood cells (lymphocytes) and antibodies arrive which then attracts blood platelets to form a clot around them.

These spike proteins can be revealed by a D—dimer test which will reveal these micro-clots. The D-dimer test only reveals recently-formed micro-clots.

Critics say clots are rare among post-vaccine patients, but those are the large clots that result in strokes and heart attacks. According to Dr. Hoffe, a D-dimer test within 4-7 days of vaccination shows 62% of RNA-vaccine immunized patients have an abnormal D-dimer test. These patients become breathless easily.

To Read the complete Article on Lew Rockwell click here *Copyright © Bill Sardi, writing from La Verne, California. This article has been written exclusively for www.LewRockwell.com and other parties who wish to refer to it should link rather than post at other URLs.

Related Articles

18 May 2021

31 March 2021

23 March 2021The original source of this article is LewRockwell.comCopyright © Bill Sardi, LewRockwell.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/jab-remorse-so-now-you-are-vaccinated-against-covid-19-the-micro-blood-clots/5750824