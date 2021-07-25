The Most “Vaxxed” Countries Have Highest Incidence Of Covid

By Peter Koenig and Zero Hedge

Global Research, July 25, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

There is now statistical evidence that the higher the rate of mRNA-inoculations in a country, the higher is the incidence of actual Covid cases.

[The source of this statistical evidence must be addressed. How is the incidence of higher covid cases measured? It is now confirmed by the WHO in a January 20, 2021 advisory that the rRT-PCR test adopted at the outset as a means to detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus cases is TOTALLY invalid. ]

According to Zero Hedge:

The inventor of the mRNA “experimental gene-therapy”, Dr. Robert Malone, is worried. And rightly so. He actually said from the beginning that mRNA-type inoculations were not meant as vaccines, they were experimental cancer therapies.

Here’s what has Malone worried:

click for details and data

this is worrying me quite a bit.https://t.co/c3uwlLAeCr — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 17, 2021

Here’s what has Malone worried:https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg

Something really odd is going on:



In Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated.



At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem.



At some point, denying this problem will get painful. pic.twitter.com/240KUKTJwe — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

Malta: highest vaccination rate in the western world.



Also currently one of the steepest inclines in cases you may ever have seen. pic.twitter.com/ti0LcL5fA6 — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

Seems like we have a pretty solid correlation here.



(h/t @dafeid) pic.twitter.com/wSVWFQ1xFX — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

At this point, some of the early-bird lockdowners take notice:



Why is my fully masked and vacced state not keeping cases down?



You see how dangerous delta is?? https://t.co/ESw0CudxUt — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

„But the vaccine also makes people less transmissible?“



That’s what some studies claimed, yes.



But at what point in time did they measure this effect?



The jabs initially trigger your immune system.



But what if the effect fades and you walk around bar any mucosal protection? — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

According to lab exams conducted by a Spanish group of scientists, yet to fully ascertained, the Pfizer vaccine vial contains graphene oxide.

Graphene Oxide is a toxin and only used in cancer patients in severe cases and for specific localized treatments.

See this revealing interview with Ricardo Delgado, of the Spanish Research Team, “The Fifth Column”, and Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

The results of the Spanish study suggest, yet to be fully confirmed, that the recorded vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (e.g. published in the US by the CDC and in the EU) are attributable to the presence of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the Covid vaccine vial.

Of significance, (acknowledged by national health authorities) graphene oxide is also contained in the face mask.

Graphene has electromagnetic properties which have been detected in people who have been vaccinated. These effects have been amply documented and confirmed. See the study conducted by the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance

The positive take on this news is that gradually but surely the truth is emerging.

***

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)



Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Related Articles

22 July 2021

11 February 2021

15 July 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig and Zero Hedge, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-most-vaxxed-countries-have-highest-incidence-of-covid/5750999