Video: Epidemiologist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg Discusses Frauds Behind the H1N1 and Covid-19 Pandemics

By Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, July 26, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 23 July 2021

***

Dr. Wodarg launched an investigation into the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic when he was member of the  European parliament.

In this interview with Kristina Borjesson, Dr. Wodarg addresses how these fraudulent tactics used to declare and handle the H1N1 pandemic including massive bribery paved the way for the actions taken in relation to the 2020-2021 Covid-19 pandemic.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/4BppMWh6Ius6/

*

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-german-epidemiologist-dr-wolfgang-wodarg-discusses-frauds-behind-declaring-h1n1-covid-pandemics/5751084

