Big Pharma and Its Shills Have Substituted Lies and Coercion for Evidence and Analysis

Insanity Now Rules the Covid Hype, Rational Discourse Is Impossible

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, July 27, 2021

CNN continued its wall to wall broadcasts calling for unvaccinated people to be punished, with analysts again calling for those who haven’t gotten the COVID shots to be segregated from society and forced to pay for tests every single day.

The latest CNN ravings come on the heels of a leaked internal email from CNN’s Washington bureau chief complaining that the “carrot” is no longer working in terms of convincing Americans to get vaccinated and that authorities need to start using the “stick.”

Americans Are So Gullible that They Fall for Alleged Facts from “Health Authorities” that Cannot Possibly Be Known

An example: CNBC stated:

“In hospitals around the country, 97% of people admitted with Covid symptoms are unvaccinated, and 99.5% of all Covid deaths are also among the unvaccinated.”

CNBC provided no source, and there cannot possibly be a source. “Most people were vaccinated in mass clinics. The vaccinations are not in their medical records. There are no insurance claims for the vaccine, which was free.”

In other words, there is no way to know whether vaccinated or unvaccinated people are dying.

Again, the question before us is why are presstitutes and government health agencies concocting lies to scare people?

What the facts actually show is that it is the countries with the largest percentages of the populations vaccinated that are experiencing the most new cases. The question is whether the new cases are illnesses caused by the vaccines.

Compared to Europeans Americans Are Sheep and Willingly Accept Tyranny

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

