Florida COVID-19 Fatalities Data Included Man who Died in Motorcycle Accident

By Laura Dyrda

Global Research, July 27, 2021Becker’s Hospital Review 20 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

A man who died in a motorcycle accident was counted among the COVID-19 related deaths in the state, leading to questions about whether the state’s reported coronavirus death rates are accurate, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Fox 35 inquired with Orange County Health Officer Raul Pino, MD, about two COVID-19 deaths that were reported among individuals in their 20s last week. The Florida Department of Health said COVID-19 can be listed as the immediate or underlying cause of death, but instances such as trauma, homicide and motor-vehicle accidents are supposed to be excluded from the COVID-19 death rates.

On July 18, the state removed the motorcyclist’s death from the list of COVID-19 fatalities. In Florida, medical examiners certify all COVID-19 deaths.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

30 December 2020

27 July 2020

25 July 2020The original source of this article is Becker’s Hospital ReviewCopyright © Laura Dyrda, Becker’s Hospital Review, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/florida-covid-19-fatalities-data-included-man-died-motorcycle-accident/5751207