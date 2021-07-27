Jaime C.

Video: UK Official Admits Lockdowns for “Social Control”

By Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen

Global Research, July 27, 2021

A U.K. member of Parliament has come forward writing a blistering op-ed for the Daily Mail.

Part whistleblower, part human rights activist, Graham Brady is calling out his own government’s ill-advised Covid mitigation policies, originating from fear, rather than sound public health science.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/C8Bg004Mxiwr/

*

The original source of this article is The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Copyright © Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen, The Highwire with Del Bigtree, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-uk-official-admits-lockdowns-social-control/5751224

