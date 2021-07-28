Forced Vaccination and the Road to “Digital Tyranny”: Agenda ID2020 Revisited

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, July 28, 2021

A group of “citizens” of the Andromeda Galaxy, the closest to our Milky Way, but still about 2.5 million light years away from planet Earth – People of Peace – wanted to visit Mother Earth, the beautiful blue planet. They must have heard lots of good things about our planet, many light years back. The Andromeda people’s nutrition is love. When they landed on earth, they first were thrilled – the breathtaking landscape, mountains, lakes, still fresh air, forests – though rapidly diminishing. They ignored the latter, because of the beauty of the former. But gradually they started starving – they had to leave. They found no love on Earth….

Lost Love. The Gladiator Games are over, the soccer players went home, both in South America and in Europe, to continue celebrating without masks and without social distancing – and the Olympics in Japan will be taking place in virtual mode, arenas without live spectators. The infection case numbers are on the rise, a scaringly rapid rise, the Delta Variant and Wave Four are at the doorstep, actually they are knocking at the door – in some US States at least, and soon in Europe – to give you a last chance to get the wonder jab.

The directors of the world, the Merkels, Macrons and other compromised world leaders, plus their nameless tiny elite-bosses way above them – are calling for tightening the screws again. To use Madame Merkel’s terminology of what she decided to do with the German people a few months ago. She has hardly loosened the screws since.

The populace has had their summer fun. They have enjoyed their Gladiators.

Now reality sets in again. Preparation for the Fourth Wave. New lockdowns.

Imagine we are only in year 2021, There are another almost ten years left in the UN Agenda 2030 to accomplish the nefarious objectives of the Great Reset – if We, the People, don’t stop it.

The tyrants, first in disguise, then in semi-disguise – and now with the Fourth Wave coming, they show their true face – wide open. No scruples. They have been given their quota of vaxxing by the higher masters, and god-forbid, they may not reach their targets.

The Presidents of Tanzania and Burundi, they did not want to jab their people with poisonous mRNA inoculations. They knew about and had natural remedies to heal. While there is no firm evidence, they died mysterious deaths. Just a few months ago. And nobody dares to investigate them.

Source Al Jazeera, January 21, 2021

The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse (A right wing president who was the object of mass protests), on 7 July 2021, was assassinated in the middle of the night in his bed, by a well-organized group of 28 mercenaries, they say.

He too, said there was no need to jab Haitians. They were free of masks, and they were free to hug and socialize. No social distancing. And Haiti’s “case numbers” and deaths were very low. Proportionately much lower than the artificially blown out of proportion, fear-inducing “cases”, disease and death numbers of the obedient tyrannical West. (See Open Democracy)

Haiti was the only country in the Western Hemisphere which refused to implement the mRNA vaccine.

In a bitter irony, immediately following Jovenal Moise’s assassination, President Joe Biden sent half a million vaccine doses (and more to come) (courtesy of Uncle Sam) which were promptly delivered to Port au Prince (six days later) on July 14.

Remember Agenda ID2020?

See this and this.

What we are living today, is the Lockstep Scenario, according to the infamous 2010 Rockefeller Report, confirmed by Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) “The Great Reset”.

These Rockefeller Report’s four scenarios (Lock Step; Clever Together; Hack Attack; and Smart Scramble), have been on the drawing board for decades. Ever so often we were told and warned about the deadly actions they had in store for us.

This is part of their cult. They have to tell people. And they did on numerous occasions.

But nobody listened. For example, by publishing the 2010 Rockefeller Report which was never a secret. Not even now. See this. (p. 34)

Have you noticed, the scenario “Hack Attack” is being tried out, in plain sight?

The highly propagated blame and breach of cyber security is on Russia and China. And hardly anybody is linking it to the openly displayed chapter “Hack Attack” of the 2010 Rockefeller report (p 34).

How come? Are we so blind or brain-brushed and brain-washed to ignore the open warnings we receive?

Then almost simultaneously, Bill Gate’s TedTalk in February 2010, in Southern California, where he says “If we are doing a real good job, we could reduce world population by 10% to 15%”; see this, called “Innovating to Zero”.

And then there is this “Luciferian” Swiss Gotthard tunnel inauguration in June 2016.

People say Switzerland is one of the cults main hubs. All of the European government “leaders” and other hot shots were sitting in the front line to watch this nefarious spectacle – that just coincidentally starts with a “lockstep scenario” – watch this 6 min very revealing youtube (below). Also see this.

Event 201

As if this is not enough, there was Event 201 that took place on 18 October 2019, in NYC, just a few weeks before the “start” of the pandemic, what turned out to be a plandemic. It was sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (funded by the Rockefeller Foundation) in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with the participation of WHO, UNICEF, other UN agencies, and – of course, the World Bank, the IMF and many more.

The event portrayed a simulation of things to come, a corona virus à la SARS (China 2002 / 2003), thus called SARS-CoV-2, later renamed by WHO to Covid-19 (the disease), a simulation of what we are living since the beginning of 2020. The simulated virus caused 65 million deaths in 18 months, destroyed the world economy and left humanity in chaotic shambles. See this.

Surely, there were many more such introductory demonstrations on what “they” intend to do with us. Even though, they played out right in front of our eyes, we largely ignored them all.

This profoundly immoral and criminal endeavor has been on the drawing board for years. The final and formal decision to go ahead NOW, albeit planned, was taken in January 2020 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos – behind closed doors, of course. The Gates, GAVI (an association of vaccination-promoting pharmaceuticals), Rockefellers, Rothschilds et al, they are all behind this decision – the implementation of Agenda ID2020 – see links above.

The key points and predictions of these Agenda ID2020-linked articles, were published by GR on 12 March 2020.

The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”By Peter Koenig, March 12, 2020

These key points are the following:

(i) “Force vaccination, under police and / or military surveillance. Those who refuse may be penalized (fines and / or jail – and force-vaccinated all the same);”

(ii) “People really don’t know what kind of cocktail will be put into the vaccine, maybe a slow killer, that acts-up only in a few years – or a disease that hits only the next generation – or a brain debilitating agent, or a gene that renders women infertile …. all is possible – always with the aim of full population control and population reduction. In a few years’ time, one doesn’t know, of course, where the disease comes from. That’s the level of technology our bio-war labs have reached (US, UK, Israel, Canada, Australia…);” – See this.

(iii) “Along with the vaccination – if not with the first one, then possibly with a later one, a nano-chip may be injected, unknown to the person being vaccinated. The chip may be remotely charged with all your personal data, including bank accounts – digital money. Yes, digital money that’s what “they” are aiming at, so you really have no control any more over your health, and other intimate data, but also over your earnings and spending. Your money could be blocked, or taken away – as a ‘sanction’ for misbehavior, for swimming against the stream. You may become a mere slave of the masters. Comparatively, feudalism may appear like a walk in the park.”

Lo and behold, precisely this is happening. We thought forced vaccination is anti-constitutional and could never happen. But it is just in the process of being imposed. Why is it possible? Because the constitutional democratic rights of people throughout Europe and most of the Western World, have quietly been overtaken by “Health Martial Laws” that were quickly passed through the respective Parliaments, with most people not even noticing.

And as to what’s in the vaccines, mostly nefarious organ destroying toxins, mostly graphene oxide. See also Spanish research team report entitled “Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension”.

This means, our Constitutional Human and Civil Rights have been suspended. The governments can do whatever they want, in the name of health. They can storm your house, arrest you, fine you, put you in jail, or even in a mental hospital. All has already happened, with the mainstream media hardly reporting on it.

Keep one thing in mind though – and that is very important keeping always before your eyes and in your mind: Tyrants don’t create tyranny; people do – by their obedience.

Keep also in mind, all the mainstream media are bought by governments and by the order-giving cult, above the governments.

As an example, in tiny Switzerland with 8.4 million people, the Government had just a few weeks ago decided to increase the “subsidies” to the (mainstream) media by another 120 million Swiss francs (about US$ 132 million), to an annual aggregate total of close to half a billion Swiss francs, or about 550 million dollars. That sum “obliges”.

Imagine, what sums are being dished out to the media in the rest of Europe, the US and most of the all-coerced 193 UN member countries!

Forced Vaccination announced in France on Bastille Day

Now comes the BREAKING: On 13 July, a day before the French National Independence Day, the Bastille Day, the very day celebrating the French Revolution – 14 July 1789, when the French broke loose from Royal feudalism, when they gave an example for others to follow – on that very occasion, French President Macron announced forced vaccination, to begin with all health services employees; no attending of public events, taking public transportations, a ban on movie theatres, restaurants and even shops – and of course no flying – for unvaxxed people. See this.

This was foreseeable, as Germany, Greece, Canada and others have passed similar laws. Others are to follow – probably the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. Boris Johnson, UK, may join the gang later.

As of 19 July he declared the UK totally free of any covid restrictions. Maybe he has fulfilled his vaxx-quota? And gives people – or rather the economy – a little reprieve, before the cult cracks down on him and other coopted-coerced leaders (sic) again. There is a lot to be done to complete the UN Agenda 2030 – and, foremost Agenda ID2020.

On 14 of July 2021, French Bastille Day – instead of celebrating the French prowess of freeing themselves from feudalism and aristocratic oppression 232 years ago, millions took to the streets in Paris and major French cities to demonstrate against Macron and his abject dictatorship. What they will achieve remains to be seen. The mainstream media hardly covered the protests. Of course, not. They are paid not to incite people to bond in solidarity.

Apropos solidarity, a little anecdote. Swiss citizens, as a step towards a direct democracy, have, since the Constitutional Revision of 1891, the right to launch a referendum against a law. It takes 50,000 validated signatures. As somewhat a surprise, on 7 March 2021 a people’s referendum rejected a law governing a proposed electronic identity system, the so-called e-ID Act, i.e., Agenda ID2020, by more than two thirds majority. The Swiss ID2020 would have connected everything to everything on personal data.

The key reason for such a clear rejection was most likely the Swiss government’s intent to privatize the data handling and management of ID2020. Can you imagine, a bank or insurance company handling your very sensitive personal data, possibly even selling it to marketing companies or to foreign secret service agencies! Well, that didn’t pass.

In September 2020, the Swiss Parliament quietly passed a law giving the government “martial powers” over matters concerning Covid-19. This Health Martial Law would be valid until 2031. An Association of “Friends of the Constitution” was formed, launching a referendum against this law. On 13 June, the referendum was rejected by the people and the law prevailed.

However, after the law passed Parliament, a small but significant amendment was introduced into the Covid-19 law. The Friends of the Constitution launched immediately a new referendum. This time in less than 5 weeks, 187,000 signatures were collected, an all-time record for a referendum in the 130 years of the Swiss Right to Referendum. The new Referendum will be voted on in November 2021. Let’s wait and see, whether this time people will reject the Swiss Health Martial Law.

The 187,000 signatures are a clear sign of a growing anti-covid, anti-oppression movement, or awakening, in Switzerland. When “Friends of the Constitution” was created in the summer 2020, they counted a few dozen people. Now, a year later, their membership has grown to over 10,000.

In most other European countries, a covid martial law was passed by Parliament or by government decree, with no saying by the people.

The key in a situation like the one the world faces today, where a small cult of evil, but dirty rich people, attempt to take control of the world, of the population, of the financial system, of the manufacturing and infrastructure apparatus – peoples’ solidarity in spirit and in actions, is key.

We are 99.999 %, they are 0.001% or less. We shall overcome their nefarious tyrannical attempt to rule the world, attempt to do away with sovereign nation states – and convert a drastically reduced world population into a One World Order – OWO, or a New World Order. They shall not succeed. But we must remain peaceful, non-aggressive – but in solid solidarity, steadily moving forward, like a flowing stream, gathering ever more momentum and strength – towards a mankind and sovereign states with a shared future.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization. He is also a non-resident Sr. Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

28 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2021

