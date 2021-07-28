Video: No Scientific Reason to Vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Global Research, July 28, 2021

Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:

Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.

If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.

We have already reached herd immunity.

There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/vktITDdNx7iJ/

The original source of this article is Coronavirus Plushie

