Yes, It’s A “Killer Vaccine”. They are Killing our Children

The Vaccine should be Halted and Discontinued Worldwide

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, July 28, 2021

# Yes, It’s A “Killer Vaccine”

And the governments are fully aware of what’s happening.

The vaccine must be halted and discontinued immediately.

Yesterday evening, we got news from France of a young man, 22 years old who died nine hours after having being vaccinated. He wanted to travel on a holiday to Greece.

“He just wanted to live said his father. … he was my only son, and he died, killed by a crap vaccine that was never validated or properly tested”.

This tragic event was posted on social media in a despicable statement:

“This story is intended to scare the French, it is invented from scratch by the #antivax …

A complaint should be filed for disseminating erroneous information for political ends!” (translation by GR)

And then what happened.

The mainstream media provided its own interpretation quoting “authoritative medical sources”.

It wasn’t the vaccine which triggered Maxime Beltra‘s death. He died from an allergic reaction, they said:

“a probable serious food allergy, according to medical sources”.

Now isn’t that a piece of authoritative fake news, quoting hospital officials.

Today Our thoughts are with Maxime Beltra and his family.

And Maxime Beltra is not alone. There are millions of sons and daughters, family members: similar cases of vaccine related deaths Worldwide.

#Yes, It’s A Killer Vaccine. That message should be loud and clear. Our children are being killed.

We call on our readers and all humanity to question this diabolical “vaccine consensus” imposed by our governments, Big Pharma, the World Economic Forum and the Gates Foundation. And the mainstream media is complicit.

The fake reports issued by the health authorities are there to manipulate the “official” death and injury statistics.

We call on our readers to initiate a campaign, initiate #Yes, It’s A Killer Vaccine with informative messages of what is happening in different parts of the World.

Save Lives Worldwide.

Spread the word. Providing information and spreading News will Save Lives.

#Yes, It’s A “Killer Vaccine”.

They Are Killing our Children. The Vaccine should be Halted and Discontinued Worldwide

The “Killer Vaccine” Worldwide. 7.9 Billion People

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 26, 2021

