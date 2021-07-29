Deaths from COVID Vaccines Are 407% Higher than All Cumulative Previously Reported Deaths from Other Vaccines

By Will Jones

This is the ninth of the regular round-ups of Covid vaccine safety reports and news compiled by a group of medical doctors who are monitoring developments but prefer to remain anonymous in the current climate (find the eighth one here). By no means is this part of an effort to generate alarm about the vaccines or dissuade anyone from getting inoculated. It should be read in conjunction with the Daily Sceptic‘s other posts on vaccines, which include both encouraging and not so encouraging developments. At the Daily Sceptic we report all the news about the vaccines whether positive or negative and give no one advice about whether they should or should not take them. Unlike with lockdowns, we are neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine; we see our job as reporting the facts, not advocating for or against a particular policy. The vaccine technology is novel and the vaccines have not yet fully completed their trials, which is why they’re in use under temporary and not full market authorisation. This has been done on account of the emergency situation and the trial data was largely encouraging on both efficacy and safety. For a summary of that data, see this preamble to the Government’s page on the Yellow Card reporting system. (Dr Tess Lawrie recently wrote an open letter to Dr June Raine, head of the MHRA, arguing that: “The MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans,” a claim that has been “fact checked” here.) We publish information and opinion to inform public debate and help readers reach their own conclusions about what is best for them, based on the available data.

Summary of Adverse Events in the U.K.

According to an updated report published on July 16th (covering the period up to July 7th), the MHRA Yellow Card reporting system has recorded a total of 1,059,307 events based on 314,043 reports. The total number of fatalities reported is 1,470.

Pfizer (19.7 million first doses, 11.6 million second doses) now has one Yellow Card in 357 doses, 2.8 adverse reactions per card. Deaths: 1 in 68,640 (456 deaths)

AstraZeneca (24.7 million first doses, 22.3 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 214 doses, 3.6 adverse reactions per card. Deaths: 1 in 47,813 (983 deaths)

Moderna (1.1 million first doses) has one Yellow Card in 123 doses, 2.9 adverse reactions per card. Deaths: 1 in 157,143 (7 deaths). (This is a high rate of Yellow Card reports but lower fatal reports compared to the other two vaccines.)

Key events analysis:

Acute Cardiac Event – 3357 (Pfizer) + 8468 (AZ) + 210 (Moderna) + 26 (Unknown) = 12,061

Anaphylaxis – 428 (Pfizer) + 781 (AZ) + 26 (Moderna) + 1 (Unknown) = 1,236

Herpes – 1,407 (Pfizer) + 2,311 (AZ) + 39 (Moderna) + 12 (Unknown) = 3,769

Headaches – 18,629 (Pfizer) + 81,728 (AZ) + 1,303 (Moderna) + 215 (Unknown) = 101,875

Migraine – 2,006 (Pfizer) + 7,665 (AZ) + 147 (Moderna) + 26 (Unknown) = 9,844

Blindness – 72 (Pfizer) + 260 (AZ) + 5 (Moderna) + 3 (Unknown) = 340

Deafness – 148 (Pfizer) + 327 (AZ) + 8 (Moderna) = 483

Spontaneous Abortions – 181 + 8 stillbirth/foetal death (Pfizer) + 146 + 2 stillbirth (AZ) + 11 (Moderna) + 1 (Unknown) = 339 + 10 [NOTE – 6 (Pfizer) + 5(AZ) – fatalities that possibly indicate maternal death]

Vomiting – 2,740 (Pfizer) + 11,129 (AZ) + 241 (Moderna) + 40 (Unknown) = 14,150

Facial Paralysis incl. Bell’s Palsy – 563 (Pfizer) + 770 (AZ) + 28 (Moderna) + 4 (Unknown) = 1,365

Nervous System Disorders – 44,131 (Pfizer) + 168,034 (AZ) + 3,792 (Moderna) + 535 (Unknown) = 216,492

Strokes and CNS haemorrhages – 443 (Pfizer) + 1,822 (AZ) + 9 (Moderna) + 5 (Unknown) = 2,279

Guillain-Barré Syndrome – 41 (Pfizer) + 344 (AZ) + 2 (Moderna) + 4 (Unknown) = 391

Dizziness – 6938 (Pfizer) + 23,477 (AZ) + 843 (Moderna) + 78 (Unknown) = 31,336

Tremor – 1,059 (Pfizer) + 9,500 (AZ) + 76 (Moderna) + 38 (Unknown) = 10,673

Paraesthesia/dysaesthesia (chronic burning sensation, tingling nerve pain) – 4,665 (Pfizer) + 15,315 (AZ) + 441 (Moderna) + 43 (Unknown) = 20,464

Pulmonary Embolism – 284 (Pfizer) + 1,417 (AZ) + 4 (Moderna) + 7 (Unknown) = 1,712

Deep Vein Thrombosis – 180 (Pfizer) + 1,047 (AZ) + 5 (Moderna) + 8 (Unknown) = 1,240

Nosebleeds – 632 (Pfizer) + 2,121 (AZ) + 45 (Moderna) + 8 (Unknown) = 2,806

Seizures – 593 (Pfizer) + 1,790 (AZ) + 62 (Moderna) + 9 (Unknown) = 2,454

Paralysis – 234 (Pfizer) + 666 (AZ) + 18 (Moderna) + 3 (Unknown) = 921

Haemorrhage (All types) – 1,878 (Pfizer) + 4,261 (AZ) + 203 (Moderna) + 18 (Unknown) = 6,360 [Haemorrhage types – cardiac, ear, adrenal, eye, gastric, mouth, tongue, gums, intestinal, injection site, brain, wounds, stoma, bladder, kidney, vaginal, uterine, post-menopausal bleeding, ovarian, penile, lung, nasal]

Vertigo/Tinnitus – 2174 (Pfizer) + 5876 (AZ) + 174 (Moderna) + 18 (Unknown) = 8242

Source: Pfizer; Moderna; AstraZeneca; Unspecified. “F” denotes fatal.

*

