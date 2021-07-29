Graphene Oxide, A Toxic Substance in the Jabs: Karen Kingston Former Consultant to Pfizer, with Stew Peters

By Karen Kingston and Stew Peters
We bring to the attention of Global Research readers this important interview with Karen Kingston, which provides evidence on the contents of what’s inside the mRNA vaccine vial.
Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device business analyst with over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting. As an executive strategist, her clients range include Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/jvkVPdYq3XCx/
