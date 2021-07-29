Jaime C.

Graphene Oxide, A Toxic Substance in the Jabs: Karen Kingston Former Consultant to Pfizer, with Stew Peters

By Karen Kingston and Stew Peters

Global Research, July 29, 2021Stew Peters Show

We bring to the attention of Global Research readers this important interview with Karen Kingston, which provides evidence on the contents of what’s inside the mRNA vaccine vial.  

Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device business analyst with over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting. As an executive strategist, her clients range include Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. 

VIDEO

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/jvkVPdYq3XCx/

19 April 2021The original source of this article is Stew Peters ShowCopyright © Karen Kingston and Stew Peters, Stew Peters Show, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-jabs-karen-kingston-former-consultant-to-pfizer-with-stew-peters/5751449

