Is the Surge in Covid-19 Cases Among the Vaccinated Attributable to the Virus or to the Vaccine?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, July 30, 2021

There are numerous studies which suggest that there is a surge in Covid-19 positive cases among the vaccinated.

According to Dr. Jospeh Mercola:

In the U.K., symptomatic COVID-19 cases among “vaccinated” individuals have risen 40% in one week, reaching an average rate of 15,537 new infections a day being detected. Meanwhile, symptomatic COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated has declined by 22% and is now at a current daily average of 17,588

Data show countries with the highest COVID injection rates are also experiencing the greatest upsurges in cases, while countries with the lowest injection rates have the lowest caseloads

An Israeli study confirms that “Most of the People Tested Positive Are Vaccinated“

COVID-19 cases have begun to rise in Israel over the last few weeks, reported Reuters. The outbreaks started in schools among unvaccinated children then began spreading to vaccinated adults.

Last week, Israel recorded an average of 775 new daily cases last week, according to data from Reuters.

This is Israel’s highest number of daily new infections since March, Reuters reported.

Unlike in many other countries, most of the people testing positive in Israel are vaccinated, reported The Washington Post.

But this should not be surprising, according to epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina, per The Washington Post.

“The more vaccinated a population, the more we’ll hear of the vaccinated getting infected,” she said.

Authoritative “scientific statement”? .

What analysts fail to mention is that the methodology used to generate these so called positive cases (indicating an increase in covid positive cases among the vaccinated) is dependent upon the WHO sponsored Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test.

While the estimates of the rRT-PCR have been questioned from the very outset, it is now confirmed by the WHO in a January 20, 2021 advisory that the rRT-PCR test adopted as a means to detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus cases is TOTALLY invalid. In this regard, the WHO is categorical (January 20, 2021): the PCR test at 35+ cycles (amplification) threshold does not under any circumstances constitute a means to detecting SARS-CoV-2.

And consequently all statements regarding trends in covid 19 positive cases among the vaccinated or unvaccinated simply do not make sense. Nor do these statements pertaining to the variants make sense.

There’s nonetheless a contradiction which needs to be addressed. Why do the vaccinated persons exhibit an increase in Covid positive cases?

I would suggest the following. The conduct of sample surveys which differentiate between two distinct categories of individuals:

vaccinated individuals who experience adverse health effects (and seek medical attention) vaccinated individuals who are in perfect health.

Let us examine the issue from the standpoint of a vaccinated individual (category 1) who goes home and then a week or two later feels sick and seeks medical attention at a health clinic or at the hospital where he/she was vaccinated.

At the clinic, the vaccinated person who seeks medical assistance will invariably be subjected to a medical diagnosis as well as a to routine RT-PCR test, which we know is flawed and invalid.

The vaccinated person tests positive or is diagnosed as a probable Covid positive. And the numbers of covid positive cases assigned to the “vaccinated” goes up.

Even if the patient does not undergo the test, the person may have symptoms of injuries or adverse effects resulting from the vaccine and these symptoms may be tagged as a probable Covid-19 case with or without the test.

And bear in mind, the hospitals are instructed to avoid recording vaccine related injuries and “adverse effects”.

It should be understood that this medical diagnosis and RT-PCR test would not have been administered to a healthy vaccinated person (category 2) who continues a normal life and who does seeks medical attention.

So we are dealing with a statistical issue.

In other words, this does not prove that a probable diagnosis or a recorded Covid positive cases have increased among the vaccinated.

What it suggests is that there is a surge in probable covid-19 cases and/or covid positive PCR results of people who are vaccinated with “adverse effects” and who return to a clinic or a hospital for medical assistance, where medical diagnosis is undertaken and where the RT-PCR test is routinely administered.

To establish the cause of this tendency among vaccinated, a sample survey with the two distinct categories mentioned above should be envisaged.

Is this surge in so-called recorded Covid cases among the vaccinated attributable to the vaccine or to the virus?

What it suggests a priori is that those vaccinated who seek medical attention are casually being diagnosed and test as Covid positive when in fact they may be suffering from the “adverse effects” of the vaccine.

The cause of this phenomenon should be analyzed by a simple sample survey which distinguishes between vaccinated persons who have health problems following the vaccination and who seek medical attention and those vaccinated individuals who are in perfect health.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, July 30, 2021

