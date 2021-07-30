Video: COVID Prison in British Columbia?

By Netizensouljahtv

Global Research, July 30, 2021

In the middle of British Columbia just west of Vanderhoof, there is a COVID facility that resembles a prison.

Scenarios people tagged as conspiracy theories are gradually coming true.

The original source of this article is Netizensouljahtv
Copyright © Netizensouljahtv, Netizensouljahtv, 2021

