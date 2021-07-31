FBI’s central role in the Gov. Whitmer “kidnapping plot” compels questions about its role in 1/6

By Glenn Greenwald

The Michigan kidnapping case is a major test for the Biden administration’s commitment to fighting domestic terrorism — and a crucible for the fierce ideological divisions pulling the country apart.

July 31, 2021

In the inky darkness of a late summer night last September, three cars filled with armed men began circling Birch Lake in northern Michigan, looking for ways to approach Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three-bedroom vacation cottage, subdue her — using a stun gun if necessary — and drag her away.ContinueNo Advertising – No Government Grants – This Is Independent MediaGet Our Free NewsletterDon’t let an Algorithm choose what you read!

Registration is necessary to post comments. We ask only that you do not use obscene or offensive language. Please be respectful of others.

See also

FBI agent in investigation of Whitmer kidnap plot is charged

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56677.htm