Video: Similarities Of Medical Abuse In 1930’s Germany With Todays Covid19 Policies

By Vera Sharav and Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, July 31, 2021Stiftung Corona Ausschuss 21 July 2021

First published on Global Research on July 17, 2021

We bring to the attention of Global Research readers this important interview with Vera Sharav.

VIDEO

https://brandnewtube.com/embed/ulRUujiCIgY5sTI

21 August 2013The original source of this article is Stiftung Corona AusschussCopyright © Vera Sharav and Reiner Fuellmich, Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-similarities-of-medical-abuse-in-1930s-germany-with-todays-covid19-policies/5750858