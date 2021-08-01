Act of Censorship Directed against Prominent Physician Dr. Peter A. McCullough

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 01, 2021

One of America’s leading physicians on the early treatment of COVID-19, his protocols and scientific works are relied upon to help millions around the globe. Along with half of Americans, Dr. McCullough has appropriate concerns over COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy.

· Dr. McCullough is a prominent graduate of Baylor University with an endowed scholarship in his name; he is commonly associated as a point of pride for Baylor.

· The Baylor Scott and White Health System Foundation has been appreciative of Dr. McCullough’s generosity over the years as a major philanthropic donor to the system.

· As a current active member of medical staff for both Baylor University Medical Center and Baylor Heart and Vascular Hospital with his office on campus, Dr. McCullough is associated on public internet platforms and groups with countless links and mentions to Baylor Scott and White Health System.

· As the national crisis has drawn on the world, Dr. McCullough has been heavily relied upon in the media for his scientific interpretation of the data and his accurate assessment of situation. Dr. McCullough has not falsely represented himself as a spokesperson for Baylor Scott and White nor has he publicly claimed past senior leadership roles at any prior institution. Dr. McCullough’s views have been represented as his own and not those of any organization.

· Many fellow physicians, nursing staff, and most importantly patients are outraged over Baylor Scott and White’s attempt to damage Dr. McCullough’s reputation and censor his important views to America and the world during a time of crisis. Free speech and scientific discourse are the bedrock of progress in medicine and Baylor Scott and White’s ill-advised lawsuit is an attack on civil liberties with serious implications on public health and policy far beyond a lawsuit

Dr. Rodger Hodkinson

Click here to access Dr. McCullough’s writings and interviews

12 April 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/act-of-censorship-directed-against-prominent-physician-dr-mucullough/5751635