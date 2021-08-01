Video: India Human Rights Security Council Files COVID Genocide Complaint Against Gates Foundation and Big Pharma

By Dipali Ojha and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, August 01, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 30 July 2021

Lawyer Dipali Ojha details the complaint’s long list of charges detailing “offences against entire humanity which are genocide (Mass Murders) of the citizens” related to the covid pandemic and committed by the “Vaccine Syndicate Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” as well as “bio terrorists,” “Pharma Syndicates,” “Tech Syndicates,” “Tech Bullies” and others.

11 June 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Dipali Ojha and Kristina Borjesson, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

