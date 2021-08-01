Video: India Human Rights Security Council Files COVID Genocide Complaint Against Gates Foundation and Big Pharma

By Dipali Ojha and Kristina Borjesson
Global Research, August 01, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 30 July 2021
All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).
Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.
***
.
Lawyer Dipali Ojha details the complaint’s long list of charges detailing “offences against entire humanity which are genocide (Mass Murders) of the citizens” related to the covid pandemic and committed by the “Vaccine Syndicate Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” as well as “bio terrorists,” “Pharma Syndicates,” “Tech Syndicates,” “Tech Bullies” and others.
Video
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/pse4AdiO0qb1/
*
Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Featured image is a screenshot from the video
Related Articles
Video: Bill Gates’ Vaccine Experiment with Indian Tribal Girls in 2009
Vaccine Passports Were Planned Even Before the Pandemic Began
When Will the Mass Murder by Public Health Authorities and Health Care Providers Cease?
11 June 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Dipali Ojha and Kristina Borjesson, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-india-human-rights-security-council-files-covid-genocide-complaint-against-gates-foundation-others/5751657