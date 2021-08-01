Jaime C.

Video: India Human Rights Security Council Files COVID Genocide Complaint Against Gates Foundation and Big Pharma

By Dipali Ojha and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, August 01, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 30 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). 

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

.

Lawyer Dipali Ojha details the complaint’s long list of charges detailing “offences against entire humanity which are genocide (Mass Murders) of the citizens” related to the covid pandemic and committed by the “Vaccine Syndicate Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” as well as “bio terrorists,” “Pharma Syndicates,” “Tech Syndicates,” “Tech Bullies” and others.

Video

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/pse4AdiO0qb1/

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

Related Articles

Video: Bill Gates’ Vaccine Experiment with Indian Tribal Girls in 2009

19 June 2021

Vaccine Passports Were Planned Even Before the Pandemic Began

20 July 2021

When Will the Mass Murder by Public Health Authorities and Health Care Providers Cease?

11 June 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Dipali Ojha and Kristina BorjessonThe Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-india-human-rights-security-council-files-covid-genocide-complaint-against-gates-foundation-others/5751657

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.