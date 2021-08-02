CDC: 11,940 Dead 618,648 Injuries and 1,175 Unborn Babies Dead Following COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, August 02, 2021Health Impact News 1 August 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

According to the most recent stats released by the CDC this past Friday, their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) now has recorded twice as many deaths following the non-FDA approved experimental COVID-19 shots during the past 8 months, than deaths recorded following ALL FDA approved vaccines for the past 30 years.

In spite of these U.S. Government CDC-verified facts regarding the experimental COVID-19 shots, not only are they continuing to administer them, but the big push now is to MANDATE them as a requirement for employment in both government and private sector jobs.

And so far, at least, it seems that the majority of the U.S. public is willing to comply and participate in what can only be labeled mass genocide.

As we reported last week, Israel is now planning to roll out a third injection of the Pfizer shots to those who have already been injected twice and survived, targeting seniors first, and we can certainly expect the same rollout soon here in the U.S. as well.

The July 30th data dump into VAERS, which everyone acknowledges is not the full data of deaths and injuries following COVID-19 shots, reveals 11,940 deaths and 618,648 injuries among 518,770 cases, including 12,808 permanent disabilities, 65,272 emergency room visits, 40,873 hospitalizations, and 11,198 life threatening injuries.

Source.

There are also 1,175 premature deaths of unborn children following COVID-19 injections of pregnant women. (Source.)

This has to be the most censored information in the U.S. right now, even though it is based on the government’s own data and own reporting system.

When confronted with these statistics, the CDC’s response is that these reports do not prove causation. They would have everyone believe that all of these deaths and injuries following the COVID-19 injections are just “coincidences.”

Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.)

However, if you search for deaths following all FDA-approved vaccines for the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorizations of the COVID-19 shots, you will see that there are now about twice as many deaths following the COVID-19 shots compared to deaths following ALL vaccines for the PAST 30 YEARS.

Source.

Do the math people. Fact check the CDC’s claims.

The COVID-19 injections were first given emergency use authorization in early December, of 2020. So the recorded deaths following these shots as of July 23, 2021 is 11,940, in less than 8 months.

But let’s round it off to 8 months, which would equate to an average of 1,492 deaths per month.

From 1/1/1991 through 11/10/2020, there were 6,068 deaths in 359 months, which equates to an average of 17 deaths per month following FDA-approved vaccines.

That’s a 8676% increase of recorded deaths following the COVID-19 shots, compared to deaths following all previous FDA-approved vaccines.

What are the statistical odds that these are all “coincidences”?

Pretty much ZERO. The CDC is lying to you. They serve the pharmaceutical companies, not the American people, and the sooner you figure that out, the better, because your life is at stake, and your life is meaningless to them.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from HIN

Related Articles

14 April 2021

15 March 2021

26 April 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-11940-dead-618648-injuries-1175-unborn-babies-dead-following-covid-19-shots/5751778