By Sundance

Global Research, August 02, 2021The Last Refuge 30 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released their investigative findings of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. [Press Release Here] According to their study, 74% of those infected during the regional outbreak were previously vaccinated.

According to the study, 469 cases were tracked from the Provincetown, MA, outbreak July 3rd through 17th. Of the 469 COVID cases identified, the CDC is claiming 346 (74%) occurred in previously vaccinated people. Specimens from 133 of the patients showed 90% of those cases were the “Delta variant”.

Five people were hospitalized, no-one died during the outbreak. [Read Study Here]

(WaPo) […] the study found that vaccinated individuals carried as much virus in their noses as unvaccinated individuals, strongly suggesting that vaccinated people could spread the virus to each other. (link)

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Last Refuge

Related Articles

2 August 2021

15 June 2021

10 June 2021The original source of this article is The Last RefugeCopyright © Sundance, The Last Refuge, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-study-most-people-infected-with-covid-during-massachusetts-outbreak-were-vaccinated-74-percent-of-outbreak-within-vaccinated-population/5751773