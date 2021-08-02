Dr. Robert Malone, Inventor of mRNA Technology, Signals the Worst-Case Scenario About COVID-19 Vaccines

By Teodrose Fikremariam

Global Research, August 02, 2021Ghion Journal 30 July 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

.

This morning, Dr. Robert Malone—inventor of the mRNA technology that is used in Covid-19 “vaccines”—confirmed that my worst fears about these experimental boosters might very well be upon us. He deconstructed the cagey announcement that Dr. Anthony Fauci made where he stated that the nasal titers in “vaccinated” people are the same as the unvaccinated population. That dissembling assertion on its own is a bombshell, Dr. Fauci affirmed that folks who got jabbed have no better levels of protection than people who are either hesitant or hostile to getting shot up with experimental gene therapy nostrums.

Dr. Malone did not just take Fauci at his words, he did something that mainstream media refuses to do. He deconstructed Fauci’s talking points in ways the average person can easily understand; what he deduced are the very issues I have been writing about for months. Dr. Malone noted that nasal titers are poor indicators when it comes to determining the concentration of antibodies and that blood-based titers are a better way of assessing whether or not vaccines are actually working as advertised. Dr. Malone then referred to an NBC report passed on by USA Today—which was subsequently deleted—that quoted a high-level government official who attested that “vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus”.

This is only shocking to people who have not done their research about mRNA “vaccines” and are in the dark about their checkered history. Past studies on ferrets and cats should have been enough to subject these yet unproven and unsafe boosters to the full 10-15 year timeframe required to develop safe and effective vaccines. Even though the initial results were promising, once the lab animals were challenged with SARS pathogens, they were wiped out as they developed a deadly condition called Antibody-Dependent Enhancement or ADE. Leveraging a virus that was almost certainly man-made, biotech corporations went all in to validate a treatment that works in theory as they gamble with the lives of billions of people in the hopes that everything works out.

Not only are authority figures treating humans like test subjects, they are flat out peddling medical misinformation only to turn around and malign those of us who call out their fabrications. Their latest distortion is that people who are “unvaccinated” are the sources of the mutations when the reality is the complete opposite as Fauci confirmed this week. Last year, Oxford and AstraZeneca teamed up to develop their booster and then deployed them in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India. Those four countries are the sources of the variants. This is where “vaccine” propagandists will spout the ever disingenuous “correlation is not causation” trope.

Close to 11,405 deaths and more than 62,000 severe injuries attributed to mRNA and adenovirus “vaccines” in the United States alone yet politicians, pundits, medical professionals and the establishment writ large insanely keep conditioning people to get jabbed. Back in April, I wrote an article in which I warned that humanity could very well be facing a global holocaust if ADE emerges among the billions of people who have been “vaccinated” thus far. What Dr. Malone did was authenticate, with qualification, my worst fears. I don’t write this to gloat or to somehow say “I told you so”; I have family members who were “vaccinated” so being proven right about my concerns will come at a cost that I cannot bear to think of.

NIH knew about the risks of Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) vis-a-vis Covid-19 “vaccines” all along, this is from NIH’s website published Dec 4th, 2020! [click pic to view original source]

Read the full article here.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Teodrose Fikremariam is the co-founder and editor of the Ghion Journal. Prior to launching the Ghion Journal, he was a political organizer who once wrote a speech idea in 2008 that was incorporated into Barack Obama’s South Carolina primary victory speech. He is originally from Ethiopia and a direct descendent, seven generations removed, of one of Ethiopia’s greatest Emperors Tewodros II.

Featured image is from Ghion Journal

Related Articles

6 July 2021

23 June 2021

25 July 2021The original source of this article is Ghion JournalCopyright © Teodrose Fikremariam, Ghion Journal, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-robert-malone-inventor-mrna-technology-signals-worst-case-scenario-about-covid-19-vaccines/5751798