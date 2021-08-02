Jaime C.

Video: CDC Admits Vaccinated Can Transmit Delta & Dr McCullough Sued by BSW Health over Media and Meeting Appearances

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Laura Ingraham

Global Research, August 02, 2021Fox News 30 July 2021

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH speaks with Laura Ingraham about the CDC admitting that vaccinated individuals can transmit Delta and about how Dr McCullough is being sued by BSW Health over media and meeting appearances.

Related Articles

The Perilous Censoring of Dr. Peter McCullough

2 August 2021

Renowned Texas Professor and Doctor: COVID-19 Shots Are “Bioweapons Thrust Upon the Public!”

1 June 2021

Act of Censorship Directed against Prominent Physician Dr. Peter A. McCullough

1 August 2021The original source of this article is Fox NewsCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Laura Ingraham, Fox News, 2021

