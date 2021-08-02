Video: CDC Admits Vaccinated Can Transmit Delta & Dr McCullough Sued by BSW Health over Media and Meeting Appearances

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Laura Ingraham

Global Research, August 02, 2021
Fox News 30 July 2021

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH speaks with Laura Ingraham about the CDC admitting that vaccinated individuals can transmit Delta and about how Dr McCullough is being sued by BSW Health over media and meeting appearances.

The original source of this article is Fox News
Copyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Laura Ingraham, Fox News, 2021

