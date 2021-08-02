Video: CDC Admits Vaccinated Can Transmit Delta & Dr McCullough Sued by BSW Health over Media and Meeting Appearances

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Laura Ingraham
Global Research, August 02, 2021Fox News 30 July 2021
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH speaks with Laura Ingraham about the CDC admitting that vaccinated individuals can transmit Delta and about how Dr McCullough is being sued by BSW Health over media and meeting appearances.
1 August 2021The original source of this article is Fox NewsCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Laura Ingraham, Fox News, 2021
