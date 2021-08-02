Videos: Fauci, CNN, White House, Newsom and Cuomo All Ratchet Up Attacks on Unvaccinated Americans

Fauci claims the next deadly variant will be caused by the unvaccinated
By Steve Watson
Global Research, August 02, 2021Summit News 27 July 2021
***
Unvaccinated Americans were the talking point of the day on Monday with a slew of figures slamming those who have chosen not to take the coronavirus jabs, assigning blame to them for America ‘going backwards’, likening them to murderers, and suggesting that they are to blame for more deadly variants of the virus emerging.
First up, the White House with Press Secretary Jen Psaki claiming that America is in reverse because “there are still a large population of people in this country who are unvaccinated – and we have the most transmissible variant that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic that more people are getting sick with Covid.”
Psaki announced that travel restrictions will not be lifted because of the Delta variant:
She also declared that a return of the mask mandate is under consideration:
Finally, Psaki did not rule out applying restrictions only to unvaccinated people:
Next up was Fauci, who appeared on his favourite softball network MSNBC to announce that unvaccinated Americans will be to blame for the next deadly variant:
CNN’s Lemon Don declared that the unvaccinated should be prevented from having normal lives.
“Don’t get the vaccine. You can’t go to the supermarket. Don’t have the vaccine, can’t go to the ball game. Don’t have a vaccine, can’t go to work. You don’t have a vaccine, can’t come here. No shirt, no shoes, no service. I think that’s where we should be because we can’t to waste our breath on people that are just not going to change,” Lemon decreed, with Chris Cuomo (imagine my shock) wholeheartedly agreeing:
Meanwhile in New York, Cuomo’s brother proclaimed “we have to get in those communities, and we have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, and put them in a car and drive them and get that vaccine in their arm. That is the mission.”
Finally, on the other side of the country, California governor Gavin Newsom likened unvaccinated Americans to murderous drunk drivers:
Newsom’s comments come after he announced that California will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hit back at Newsom, resulting in the following spat:
The message is clear, ‘we’re all in this together’… except for the unvaccinated.
*
